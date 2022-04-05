APSSB Result 2022 Declared for Forester & Forest Guard PST/PET, Here’s Direct Link

APSSB Result 2022 for Forester & Forest Guard PST/PET has been declared on apssb.nic.in. Check list of qualified candidates here.

APSSB Result 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has declared the result of the Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Forester and Forest Guard. Candidates who appeared in the said test can download their results from the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in.

The board had conducted the APSSB Forest Guard and Forester Physical Standards Tests (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test from 25 March to 1 April 2022. The test was conducted at Police Training Centre (PTC), Banderdewa. According to the result, a total of 120 candidates have been selected. Candidates can download APSSB Result 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download APSSB Result 2022 for Forester & Forest Guard PST/PET?

Visit the official website of APSSB.i.e.apssb.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘APSSB Forester & Forest Guard PST/PETResult 2022’ flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Check your result. Download APSSB Forester & Forest Guard PST/PETResult 2022 and save it for future reference.

APSSB Forester Forest Guard PET Result 2022

APSSB Forester Forest Guard PST Result 2022

The recruitment drive is being done to recruit 169 vacancies out of which 159 vacancies are for Forester and 10 are for Forest Guard. Candidates can download APSSB Forester Forest Guard PST/PET Result 2022 by clicking on the provided links.