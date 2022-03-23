APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 (Out) for Forester, Forest Guard Posts at apssb.nic.in, Download PDF

Arunachal Pradesh SSB has released the revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 for Forester, Forest Guard posts on its official website-apssb.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022: Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released the revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 for the posts of Forester, Forest Guard on its official website. According to the revised schedule released, APSSB will conduct the PST/PET for Forester, Forest Guard from 25 March 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the PST/PET round for the above posts can download the APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 from the official website. You can download the APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of APSSB-apssb.nic.in Go to the Latest News section on the home page. Click on the link-" Notice regarding Modified Date,Venue, Batch wise details for Forester and Forest Guard PET/PST" on the home page. You will get the PDF of the APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 in a new window. Download and save the APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 for future reference.

Candidates will have to appear for the PET/PST as per the schedule from 25 March 2022 to 01 April 2022. Candidates will get all the details including the modified date,venue, batch wise update for Forester and Forest Guard PET/PST in the PDF available on the official website.

You can download the APSSB Revised PST/PET Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.