APTET Answer Key 2022 To Release Today @aptet.apcfss.in: Check Latest Updates Here

APTET Answer Key 2022 will be released by The Government of AP, Department of School Education on 31 August. Check Steps to Download, Result Date Here.

APTET Answer Key 2022: The Government of AP, Department of School Education has scheduled the answer key for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) on 31 August 2022. Students who have attended the APTT Exam from 06 to 21 August 2022 would be able to download APTET Answer Key from the official website i.e. aptet.apcfss.in. They shall also be invited to submit objections against any answer for which the link will be provided from 01 September 2022 to 14 September 2022.

We will provide the direct link for the answer once available on this page. However, the department has already uploaded the candidate’s response sheet on its website, The students are required to login into their account in order to check their responses. Once, the answer key is released, they can compare the answer with their response and calculate the estimated result.

APTET Final Answer Key 2022

After analysing all the objections which will be submitted by the students, the board will publish the final answer key. APTET 2022 Final Answer Key will be released on 12 September 2022.

APTET Result 2022

The board has scheduled the result on 14 September 2022. The students would be able to check their score on this date by visiting the official website i.e.aptet.apcfss.in.

How to Download AP TET Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the official website of APTET - aptet.apcfss.in Click on answer key link provided on the official website Enter your details such as your ID, Date of Birth and Verification Code Download APTET 2022 Answer Key Take a print out for future reference

AP TET was conducted for two papers .e. Paper 1 for Classes 1st to 5th and Paper 2 for 6th to 8th Class for recruitment of teachers in schools of the State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad Schools, Private Aided Schools, and Private unaided schools in Andhra Pradesh State.