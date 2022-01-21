Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and Other Posts

Army Public School (APS), Hisar has published a notification for recruitment to the post of TGT, PRT, Special Educator and Librarian on apshisar.com

Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), Hisar has published a notification for recruitment to the post of TGT, PRT, Special Educator and Librarian on apshisar.com. Eligible and interested can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 01 February 2022.

The interview will be held in Feb 2022 at Army Public School Hisar. The interview date and time will be informed later.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 01 February 2022

Vacancy Details

TGT - Maths, Social Science

PRT - English, Hindi, Maths & EVS

Special Educator

Librarian

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Haryana Posts

Educational Qualification:

TGT - Graduate in the Subject and B. Ed with minimum 50% marks in both. Valid Score card of Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES. 3. CTET/ TET is mandatory with 60% Marks.

PRT - Graduate with B. Ed/ D. Ed with minimum 50% marks in both. Valid Score card of Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES. CTET/ TET is mandatory with 60% Marks.

Special Educator - Graduation with B. Ed in Special Education or B. Ed general with one year diploma in Special Education. Preferably from RCI Colleges.

Librarian - B. Lib Sci OR Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and Computer Literate with Minimum 3 years of experience in CBSE School.

How to Apply for Army Public School Haryana Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can download application form from AWES website www.awesindia.com or from the School Website www.apshisar.com and send it to the Army Public School : Hisar Military Station Hisar, Pin- 125006 ( Haryana) by Registered post/ by hand alongwith attested copies of educational / experience certificates and a DD of Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Hisar.

Army Public School Haryana Notification Download