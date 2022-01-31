Army Public School Meerut Recruitment 2022 for PRT, PGT, TGT, LDC and Other Posts

Army Public School (APS), Meerut Cantt is hiring PRT, TGT, PGT, LDC, Assistant Librarian, Computer Laboratory Technician/ Attendant and Driver Posts on apsmeerut.com.

Army Public School Meerut Recruitment 2022 Notification: Army Public School (APS), Meerut Cantt has published the notification for the post of PRT, TGT, PGT, LDC, Assistant Librarian, Computer Laboratory Technician/ Attendant and Driver Posts on apsmeerut.com. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 20 February 2022.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 February 2022

Vacancy Details

PGTs (Adhoc)- English, Physics, Economics, Political Science, Psychology, Music, Home Science, Business Studies/Introduction of Financial Markets, Computer Science/ Artificial Intelligence/Web Application & Physical Edn.

TGTs (Contractual)- English, Hindi, Maths, Sanskrit, Geography, History, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Physical Edn, & Art & Craft.

TGTs (Contractual)- Health Wellness Teacher (Counselor).

PRTs (Contractual)- All Subjects, Art & Craft, Computer Science & PET.

PRTs(Contractual)- Special Educator

LDC (Contractual)

Assistant Librarian (Contractual)

Computer Laboratory Technician/ Attendant (Contractual)

Driver (Contractual)

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Meerut Teaching and Non Teaching Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - Post-Graduation & B.Ed. in respective subject with min 50% marks in each.

TGT - Graduation & B.Ed. in respective subject with min 50% marks in each. CSB Score Card is mandatory.

TGTs (Contractual)- Health Wellness Teacher (Counselor) Graduate with Psychology with a Certificate or Diploma in Counselling with minimum experience of three years as Wellness Teacher/ Counsellor.

PRT - Graduation with 2 yrs Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed.)/ B.Ed. with min 50% in each. CSB Score Card is mandatory. (B.Ed./D.E.Ed./CTET/TET & CSB Scorecard is not mandatory for Art & Craft.)

Assistant Librarian (Contractual) - B.Lib. Science or Graduate with a diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute and computer literate with minimum of three years’ experience.

Computer Laboratory Technician/ Attendant (Contractual) - Minimum 10+2 with one year Diploma in Computer Science and knowledge of Hardware, Peripheral and Networking.

Driver (Contractual) - 10+2 / Ex-serviceman with HMV license and 10 Years’ experience.

PRTs Special Educator - Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed. general with one-year Diploma in Special Education.

CTET/TET is mandatory for PRTs & TGTs as per CBSE Bye laws

Army Public School Meerut Teaching and Non Teaching Posts Age Limit:

Fresher – Below 40 years

Experienced Candidates - Below 57 years (incl ESM).

How to Apply forArmy Public School Meerut Teaching and Non Teaching Posts Recruitment 2022 ?

Online Applications are invited on the school website (www.apsmeerut.com). A hard copy of the online application duly completed along with all self-attested copies of supporting documents of qualification, experience, CSB Scorecard, CTET/TET result sheet be submitted in the school before 20 Feb 2022 12:00 pm by Hand/ Post.