Did You Know? These Government Jobs Allow You to Retire in 40s

Many aspirants dream of a government job that allows them to retire young. The retirement age in most government jobs is 60 years. But did you know some allow you to retire in 40s? Certainly, yes. These are a few roles where you serve the nation, enjoy attractive allowances, and still retire young enough. The key reasons are the nature of the job and the organisation's rules. From an IAS officer and Agniveer to working in BDL, there are many options for early retirement. Check the list of government jobs that allow you to retire in 40s.
List of Government Jobs Allow You to Retire in 40s
Retiring in your 40s is a dream for many people. It is quite possible in government sectors in India. There are a few government jobs in India where employees can use the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.
It is an option that allows employees to retire before the official retirement age. But it does not mean the end of their career. It is time to begin a new journey. They can start their own business or enjoy their life with loved ones. Look at the list of Government Jobs that allow you to retire in 40s:
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers
IAS officers play an important role in India’s administrative system. They serve as District Collectors, Secretaries, or Commissioners. They guide in framing public policies. The retirement age for IAS officers is usually 60. However, they can opt for voluntary retirement on completing 20 years of qualifying service. But they must not have attained 50 years of age as per Rule 16(2A) of AIS(DCRB) Rules, 1958. If someone cracks the UPSC exam at 21 or 22 years, they may retire by 42 or early. During the service, IAS officers enjoy excellent pay and attractive allowances. They are also entitled to official residence and staff.
Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Assam Rifles (AR)
In recent years, many personnel have taken voluntary retirement during their service in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) & Assam Rifles (AR). This includes roles like Gazetted Officers, Subordinate Officers, and other ranks in CRPF, BSF, ITBP, SSB, and CISF. The reason for voluntary retirement was medical issues, family reasons or social commitments. The retirement age for CAPF employees is 60. However, they can avail a voluntary retirement benefit after completing 20 years of service. It means they can retire in their 40s if they get approval from the concerned authorities.
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is a popular Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) under the Ministry of Defence. It is the design and supply of numerous missiles and allied equipment to the Indian Armed Forces. It involves various technical and strategic positions. The permanent employees in BDL can choose the Voluntary Retirement Scheme. Those who have completed 10 years of service in the company or attained 40 years of age are eligible for Voluntary Retirement.
