The cloud seeding has an advantage in pollution removal, as the artificial rain created by it removes the pollutants from the air. There are different types of cloud seeding available depending on the chemicals being used.

Recently, the cloud seeding technique has been used in Delhi to control the burgeoning air pollution which increased during the times of Diwali.

What is Cloud Seeding?

Cloud seeding is a technique in which certain substances (seeding agents) are introduced into existing clouds to enhance the formation of rain or snow. These substances act as condensation nuclei or ice nuclei, enabling water vapour or super-cooled droplets to coalesce and fall as precipitation. Importantly, cloud seeding cannot create clouds out of clear sky, it works only when suitable clouds already exist.