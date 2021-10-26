Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card 2021 Soon @arogyabharti2021.in, Check Details Here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Arogya Vibhag will soon upload the admit card of the written exam for the post of Group D Posts. Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Admit Card from the official website i.e. arogyabharti2021.in.

Created On: Oct 26, 2021 12:13 IST
Arogya Vibhag Group D Exam shall be uploaded 31 October 2021.

Arogya Vibhag Group D Exam shall be uploaded 31 October 2021. Candidates can check their exam date, exam time and venue.

As per the official website, "Group D Admit Cards will be made live Soon. / गट D प्रवेशपत्रे लवकरच थेट केली जातील"

How to Download Arogya Vibhag Group D Admit Card ?

  • Go to official website - arogya.maharashtra.gov.in
  • Click on 'APPLY HERE FOR GROUP D - Click here for New Registration/Login'
  • A new window will be opened where you are required to click on ‘New Registration/Login'
  • Enter your username and password and captcha
  • Download Arogya Vibhag Group D Hall Ticket

Arogya Vibhag has published the notice regarding the recruitment of 3466 Group D Posts such as Helper, Assistant Group D, Peon, Peon-cum-Sweeper, Pump Attendant, Ward Servant, Attendant, Assistant Nursing Midwife, Dental Assistant, Male Servant, Unskilled Worker, Pump Mechanic, .

 

 

 

 

 

