Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 2725 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts, Apply @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021: The government of Maharashtra Public Health Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts under Group C Category. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the requisite field can apply to the posts from 6 August 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the applications is 20 August 2021.
A total of 2725 vacancies will be recruited for the post of House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others under Group C Category. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information that is required for enrolling for the above posts are given below.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 6 August 2021
- Last date for submitting the online application: 20 August 2021
Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
Post Name
|
No. of Post
|
Housekeeper-Dresser
|
08
|
Store Guard
|
12
|
Laboratory Scientist Officer
|
129
|
Laboratory Assistant
|
36
|
X- Ray Technician
|
140
|
Blood Bank Technician
|
40
|
Pharmaceutical Officer
|
185
|
Dietitian
|
13
|
ECG Technician
|
11
|
Dentistry
|
20
|
Dialysis Technician
|
03
|
Staff Nurse
|
1327
|
Telephone Operator
|
17
|
Driver
|
55
|
Tailor
|
11
|
Plumber
|
10
|
Carpenter
|
12
|
Ophthalmologist
|
142
|
Warden/Housekeeper
|
06
|
Archivist
|
12
|
Junior Clerk
|
116
|
Electrician
|
31
|
Senior Technician Assistant
|
02
|
Skilled Craftsman
|
41
|
Librarian
|
03
|
Shorthand writer & Others
|
23
|
Total Post
|
2725
Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.
Download Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 20 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.