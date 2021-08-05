Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 2725 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts, Apply @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 2725 Vacancies of Group C. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021: The government of Maharashtra Public Health Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts under Group C Category. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the requisite field can apply to the posts from 6 August 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the applications is 20 August 2021.

A total of 2725 vacancies will be recruited for the post of House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others under Group C Category. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information that is required for enrolling for the above posts are given below.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 6 August 2021

Last date for submitting the online application: 20 August 2021

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Name No. of Post Housekeeper-Dresser 08 Store Guard 12 Laboratory Scientist Officer 129 Laboratory Assistant 36 X- Ray Technician 140 Blood Bank Technician 40 Pharmaceutical Officer 185 Dietitian 13 ECG Technician 11 Dentistry 20 Dialysis Technician 03 Staff Nurse 1327 Telephone Operator 17 Driver 55 Tailor 11 Plumber 10 Carpenter 12 Ophthalmologist 142 Warden/Housekeeper 06 Archivist 12 Junior Clerk 116 Electrician 31 Senior Technician Assistant 02 Skilled Craftsman 41 Librarian 03 Shorthand writer & Others 23 Total Post 2725

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 20 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.