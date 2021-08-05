Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification Out: 2725 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts, Apply @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 2725 Vacancies of Group C. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 11:47 IST
Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021: The government of Maharashtra Public Health Department is hiring candidates for recruitment to the various posts under Group C Category. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the requisite field can apply to the posts from 6 August 2021 onwards. The last date for submitting the applications is 20 August 2021.

A total of 2725 vacancies will be recruited for the post of House Keeper Dresser, Store Guard, Laboratory Scientist Officer, Laboratory Assistant, X-Ray Technician, Blood Bank Technician, Librarian and others under Group C Category. The candidates can check the eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other information that is required for enrolling for the above posts are given below.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 6 August 2021
  • Last date for submitting the online application: 20 August 2021

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Post Name

No. of Post 

Housekeeper-Dresser 

08

Store Guard

12

Laboratory Scientist Officer

129

Laboratory Assistant 

36

X- Ray Technician 

140

Blood Bank Technician 

40

Pharmaceutical Officer 

185

Dietitian

13

ECG Technician 

11

Dentistry

20

Dialysis Technician  

03

Staff Nurse 

1327

Telephone Operator 

17

Driver

55

Tailor 

11

Plumber

10

Carpenter

12

Ophthalmologist

142

Warden/Housekeeper  

06

Archivist

12

Junior Clerk 

116

Electrician 

31

Senior Technician Assistant 

02

Skilled Craftsman

41

Librarian 

03

Shorthand writer & Others

23

Total Post 

2725

Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test and interview.

Download Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Recruitment 2021 
Interested candidates can apply online from 6 to 20 August 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details. 

