Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Resident Posts @health.delhigovt.nic.in, Check Details

Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts: Aruna Asaf Ali Govt. Hospital, Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment for the posts of Junior Resident. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format and walk in for interview on 06 August 2020.

As per the Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 Notification released, the Hospital has started the application process for the Junior Resident posts. Applying candidates should note that selection will be done on the basis of their performance in the walk-in-interview.

Candidates will have to bring all original Documents along with self attested photocopies during the walk-in-interview scheduled on 06 August 2020.

To apply for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for 08 vacancies, a candidate must be MBBS degree from any recognized University and should have registered with Delhi Medical Council.

Candidates can go through the details of Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 Notification and can download the Official Notification PDF from the direct link given below.

Important Dates for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

Date of walk-in-interview: 06 August 2020

Vacancy Details for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

Junior Resident-08 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have MBBS degree from any recognized University.

Should have registered with Delhi Medical Council.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Emoluments for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

For JR Pay Levet-10 (Rs-56L00-L77500) + plus usual allowance as admissible under the rules.

Age Limit for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

Below 37 years as on date of interview

Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:PDF

How to Apply for Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 for Junior Residents Posts:

Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with all the essential documents as mentioned in the notification on 06 August 2020. Registration will be done at 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. only and Interview will be conducted after 11.30 A.M. on the date mentioned above. Candidates are advised to check the notification for details in this regards.