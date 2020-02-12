Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: 79 Vacancies for DDMO, CDPO & Other Posts

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), District Land Revenue Settlement Officer (DLRSO) and others. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.
Advertisement Number: PSC-R(A) /281201e
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Arunachal Pradesh CivilServices IAPCS - Entry Grade – 48 Posts
- Arunachal Pradesh PoliceService IAPPS - Entry Grade ] – 19 Posts
- District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) – 1 Post
- Assistant Director - 1 Post
- Labour Officer – 3 Posts
- Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) – 1 Post
- Child Development Project Officer [CDPO) – 2 Posts
- District Land Revenue Settlement 0fficer (DLRSO) – 2 Posts
- Station Superintendent– 2 Posts
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: MBBS/BDS candidates from a recognized University registered with Delhi Medical Council/Delhi Dental Council and completed/likely to complete Internship by 11 Feb 2020, can apply.
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 32 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per norms)
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure
Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.
Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- APST – Rs. 100/-
- General Category Candidates – Rs. 150/-
