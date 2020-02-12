Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: 79 Vacancies for DDMO, CDPO & Other Posts

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), District Land Revenue Settlement Officer (DLRSO) and others. Interested candidates can apply to the above posts through the prescribed format on or before 16 March 2020.

Advertisement Number: PSC-R(A) /281201e

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020: 16 March 2020

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Arunachal Pradesh CivilServices IAPCS - Entry Grade – 48 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh PoliceService IAPPS - Entry Grade ] – 19 Posts

District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) – 1 Post

Assistant Director - 1 Post

Labour Officer – 3 Posts

Assistant Employment Officer (AEO) – 1 Post

Child Development Project Officer [CDPO) – 2 Posts

District Land Revenue Settlement 0fficer (DLRSO) – 2 Posts

Station Superintendent– 2 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS/BDS candidates from a recognized University registered with Delhi Medical Council/Delhi Dental Council and completed/likely to complete Internship by 11 Feb 2020, can apply.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 32 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per norms)

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 16 March 2020. Candidates can refer to the hyperlinks for more details.

Arunachal Pradesh PSC Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

APST – Rs. 100/-

General Category Candidates – Rs. 150/-

