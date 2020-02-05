UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Notification to release on this date, Check Important Dates & Latest Details Here

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will shortly release the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Notification. All those candidates who are willing appear this year for UPSC Civil Services will be able to soon apply through the online mode.

It is expected that the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Notification will be released by 12 February 2020 and then candidates will be able to check the details of the application process, eligibility criteria, important dates and exam pattern details of the UPSC Civil Services IAS/IPS/IFS 2020 examination.

As of now, the commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Exam Date 2020 for Prelims and Mains examinations. According to schedule, the commission will conduct UPSC Civil Services IAS Prelims Exam 2020 on 31 May 2020. According to the calendar, the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Online application procedure will start from 12 February to 3 March 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 12 February 2020

Commencement of submission of online application process for UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: 12 February 2020

Last date for submission of online application process for UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: 3 March 2020

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2020 Release Date: Tentatively in April 2020

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 Exam Date: 31 May 2020

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam Date: 18 September 2020

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details- to be announced soon

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates willing to apply for UPSC Civil Services 2020 must be Graduate from a recognized University.

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 32 years (There is upper age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF - to release soon

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Online Application Link - to active soon

Official Website

UPSC Civil Services Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for UPSC Civil Services 2020 through the online mode test which will be conducted three stages.i.e. Prelims, Mains & Interview. IAS Prelims 2020 will be of qualifying in nature. The final list of the result will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in IAS Mains 2020 and Interview.

UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Candidates will be able to apply for UPSC IAS Recruitment 2020 through the online mode which will be started from 12 January 2020 to 3 March 2020. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website and this article for the latest updates.



