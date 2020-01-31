ASRB ICAR NET Result 2020 out @www.asrb.org.in: Get Direct link to check the result here!

ASRB ICAR NET 2020 Results are out at the official websites - www.asrb.org.in, www.icar.org.in and www.dare.nic.in. Candidates can download the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board ICAR NET 2019-20 result from the link given below:

Candidates need to use their Roll Number and Date of Birth as entered at the time of Online Application Form Submission. If the candidates are unable to download their results, then they can e-mail to ce@asrb.org.in (or) call: 011-25842172/25841928 during 0930 Hrs to 1700 Hrs (Monday to Friday, except Gazetted Holiday(s)) with their Roll Number, Centre opted, Discipline opted.

About ASRB ICAR NET 2019-20 Exam

ASRB ICAR NET 2019-20 Exam was held from 9th January to 11th January 2020 across various examination centres. Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying exam to determining eligibility for the posts of Lecturer or Assistant Professor in the State Agriculture Universities and other Agricultural Universities of India.

ASRB ICAR NET 2019-20 Certificate

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) issues ASRB NET Certificate to the candidates who qualify ICAR NET Exam based on their qualification, category, etc. Relaxation in qualifying standards of the ICAR NET exam will also be based on the information provided by the candidates. Remember the certificate can be withdrawn or canceled by the board and organizations if they found that the candidate has filled wrong information regarding their eligibility in the application form. The conducting body will issue the ASRB ICAR NET certificate through online mode only.

Minimum Qualifying Marks for ASRB ICAR NET 2019-20

For clearing the ASRB ICAR NET 2019-20 Exam candidates need to get the minimum qualifying marks. Below is the category-wise minimum qualifying marks to clear the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) National Eligibility Test (NET) Test:

Category of candidate Minimum qualifying marks Unreserved (UR) 75.0 (50%) OBC (non-creamy layer) 67.5 (45%) SC / ST/ Divyang 60.0 (40%)

About ASRB

ASRB has been delinked from ICAR and attached with the Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India. Further, the revamped Boards shall have its own Cadre of administrative staff in the secretariat and have independent administrative control on the said Cadre. A separate budget head for ASRB has been created in DARE.