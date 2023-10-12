AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: In this article, students of Assam Board can find the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the current academic year 2023-2024. AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2024 aspirants must have a look at these study resources if they want to score well in the board exam and ensure that their preparation is of top standard. Students can also find attached Assam Board class 12 Biotechnology syllabus pdf download links for future reference.
These study materials are for students who wish to score high marks in the Class 12 Board exam. All of us are aware that Board exams are not easy to crack and score good marks. A lot of dedication, determination, and practice goes into scoring extremely well. This practice begins with referring to the study materials such as exam pattern, sample paper, marking scheme, and most importantly syllabus. Check the essential study materials below and strengthen your preparation accordingly.
AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Course Structure 2023-2024
We have attached the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology course structure here. Students can refer to it and understand about the ‘Biotechnology’ course. This will clear your basic doubts and might enhance your preparation for the exam.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics
|
23
|
2
|
Genetic Engineering and genomics
|
32
|
3
|
Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics
|
20
|
4
|
Microbial Technology
|
25
|
5
|
Plant Cell Culture Technology
|
25
|
6
|
Animal Cell Culture Technology
|
25
|
Total
|
150
Assam HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024
Check here, Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus for academic year 2023-2024. This syllabus consists of detailed descriptions about chapters and topics present in each chapter, which is useful for the exam’s point of view.
|
Chapters
|
Unit- 1 Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics
Protein-based products and designing, Proteins, Proteomics: an introduction, Introduction to Bioinformatics, Sequences and Nomenclature, Information Sources, Analysis using Bio informatics tools
|
Unit- 2 Genetic Engineering and Genomics
Recombinant DNA technology and tools, Making recombinant DNA, Construction of DNA library, Genomic and CDNA, Cloning vectors, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA probes Hybridization techniques: Southern, Northern and Western, DNA sequencing, Genomics: an introduction
|
Unit- 3 Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics
Bioremediation of oil pollution reducing environmental impact of chemical herbicides & fertilizers; biosensors to detect environmental pollution, Biofertilizers-definition and uses, Biofuels: definition and application, Genetically Modified Organisms, Ethical Issue, Intellectual Property Rights-Patenting Life forms
|
Unit- 4 Microbial Technology
Classification of microorganism, Microbial culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Strain Isolation and Isolation of microbial products, Application of microbial culture
|
Unit- 5 Plant cell culture Technology
Introduction; Cellular Toti potency, Plant cell and tissue culture techniques and media, Application of plant tissue culture, Gene transfer methods in plants, Transgenic plants for crop improvement
|
Unit- 6 Animal Cell Culture Technology
Introduction, Animal Cell Culture Technology and media, Characterization of cell lines, Scale-up of animal cell culture process, Application of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology
To download the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below
AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Unit-wise Marking Scheme has been presented below. This will help students prioritize the units to be studied first and pay more attention to them. Though studying of entire syllabus is extremely important, prioritizing on the basis of marks can help you score well.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics
|
15
|
Genetic Engineering and genomics
|
15
|
Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics
|
10
|
Microbial Technology
|
10
|
Plant Cell Culture Technology
|
10
|
Animal Cell Culture Technology
|
10
|
Total
|
70
Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2023-2024
Here, exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology has been attached. The paper pattern is an important study material that can help students understand the exam and question paper. Check the details below to clear all your doubts related to the exam and question paper.
|
Exam
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Total Marks
|
70
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
4
|
No. of Questions
|
30
|
Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks
|
Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks
|
Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks
|
Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)
|
5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks
AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Recommended Books:
The recommended books for AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology are:
- CBSE publication for class XI and XII