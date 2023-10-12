AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Biotechnology Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2024: In this article, students of Assam Board can find the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the current academic year 2023-2024. AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam 2024 aspirants must have a look at these study resources if they want to score well in the board exam and ensure that their preparation is of top standard. Students can also find attached Assam Board class 12 Biotechnology syllabus pdf download links for future reference.

These study materials are for students who wish to score high marks in the Class 12 Board exam. All of us are aware that Board exams are not easy to crack and score good marks. A lot of dedication, determination, and practice goes into scoring extremely well. This practice begins with referring to the study materials such as exam pattern, sample paper, marking scheme, and most importantly syllabus. Check the essential study materials below and strengthen your preparation accordingly.

AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Course Structure 2023-2024

We have attached the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology course structure here. Students can refer to it and understand about the ‘Biotechnology’ course. This will clear your basic doubts and might enhance your preparation for the exam.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics 23 2 Genetic Engineering and genomics 32 3 Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics 20 4 Microbial Technology 25 5 Plant Cell Culture Technology 25 6 Animal Cell Culture Technology 25 Total 150

Assam HS Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024

Check here, Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus for academic year 2023-2024. This syllabus consists of detailed descriptions about chapters and topics present in each chapter, which is useful for the exam’s point of view.

Chapters Unit- 1 Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics Protein-based products and designing, Proteins, Proteomics: an introduction, Introduction to Bioinformatics, Sequences and Nomenclature, Information Sources, Analysis using Bio informatics tools Unit- 2 Genetic Engineering and Genomics Recombinant DNA technology and tools, Making recombinant DNA, Construction of DNA library, Genomic and CDNA, Cloning vectors, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), DNA probes Hybridization techniques: Southern, Northern and Western, DNA sequencing, Genomics: an introduction Unit- 3 Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics Bioremediation of oil pollution reducing environmental impact of chemical herbicides & fertilizers; biosensors to detect environmental pollution, Biofertilizers-definition and uses, Biofuels: definition and application, Genetically Modified Organisms, Ethical Issue, Intellectual Property Rights-Patenting Life forms Unit- 4 Microbial Technology Classification of microorganism, Microbial culture techniques, Measurement and kinetics of microbial growth, Strain Isolation and Isolation of microbial products, Application of microbial culture Unit- 5 Plant cell culture Technology Introduction; Cellular Toti potency, Plant cell and tissue culture techniques and media, Application of plant tissue culture, Gene transfer methods in plants, Transgenic plants for crop improvement Unit- 6 Animal Cell Culture Technology Introduction, Animal Cell Culture Technology and media, Characterization of cell lines, Scale-up of animal cell culture process, Application of animal cell culture, Stem cell technology

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Unit-wise Marking Scheme has been presented below. This will help students prioritize the units to be studied first and pay more attention to them. Though studying of entire syllabus is extremely important, prioritizing on the basis of marks can help you score well.

Title Marks Protein Engineering and Bioinformatics 15 Genetic Engineering and genomics 15 Environmental Biotechnology & Bioethics 10 Microbial Technology 10 Plant Cell Culture Technology 10 Animal Cell Culture Technology 10 Total 70

Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Here, exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology has been attached. The paper pattern is an important study material that can help students understand the exam and question paper. Check the details below to clear all your doubts related to the exam and question paper.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 70 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 4 No. of Questions 30 Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions) 1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

AHSEC Class 12 Biotechnology Recommended Books:

