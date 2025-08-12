AP Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Opens for Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts at slprb.ap.gov.in - More Details Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2025 Soon
The AP Police Recruitment 2025 is now active for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) is offering 42 vacancies. The last date to apply is 7 September 2025. The written examination will be held on 5 October 2025 in two sessions. Candidates can check more details in this article.

ByMridula Sharma
Aug 12, 2025, 15:36 IST

The AP Police Recruitment 2025 has been announced by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) to fill vacancies for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department. This recruitment is an important opportunity for law graduates who want to work in the legal service of the state and contribute to the justice system.

42 vacancies will be filled in this recruitment drive. The online application process has already begun and will continue until 7 September 2025. The selection process will include a written examination on 5 October 2025, which will be held in two sessions, Paper I (objective) in the morning and Paper II (descriptive) in the afternoon.

AP Police Recruitment 2025 for Assistant Public Prosecutor

The AP Police Recruitment 2025 for Assistant Public Prosecutor aims to strengthen the Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department by appointing skilled and qualified legal professionals.

A total of 42 vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP). Candidates appointed to this role will be responsible for representing the state in criminal trials, ensuring proper legal proceedings, and upholding justice. The position demands not only legal knowledge but also dedication, integrity, and the ability to handle complex cases.

The selection process includes a two-paper written examination on 5 October 2025, Paper I (objective) and Paper II (descriptive). Applicants must meet the prescribed eligibility criteria in terms of education, experience, and local status. 

AP Police Recruitment 2025 Overview

The table below provides the main details of the AP Police Recruitment 2025:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Authority

Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB)

Department

Andhra Pradesh State Prosecution Department

Post Name

Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)

Vacancies

42

Application Mode

Online

Last Date to Apply

7 September 2025

Exam Date

5 October 2025

Exam Pattern

Paper I – Objective (10:00 am to 1:00 pm)

Paper II – Descriptive (2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Application Fee

Rs 300 (SC/ST local candidates)

Rs 600 (All other categories)

Official Website

slprb.ap.gov.in

AP Police Recruitment 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates for AP Police Recruitment 2025 for Assistant Public Prosecutor Posts in the table below:

Event

Date

Registration Starts

Ongoing

Last Date to Apply

7 September 2025

Exam Date

5 October 2025

Paper I Timing

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

Paper II Timing

2:30 pm – 5:30 pm

AP Police Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The AP Police Recruitment 2025 eligibility criteria ensure that only qualified and experienced candidates apply for the Assistant Public Prosecutor post. Below is a detailed table of requirements.

Criteria

Details

Educational Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) from a recognised university, with experience in handling criminal cases as an advocate.

Age Limit

As per official notification; age relaxations for reserved categories according to government rules.

Citizenship

Must be an Indian citizen and meet Andhra Pradesh local status norms.

Experience

Practical experience in conducting criminal cases in courts is required.

How to Apply for AP Police Recruitment 2025?

The application process for AP Police Recruitment 2025 must be completed online. The following are the steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “APP Registration 2025” link.

Step 3: Register with the details and create a login ID.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee according to the category.

Step 6: Submit the application and take a printout for reference.

It is advised to complete the process well before 7 September 2025 to avoid last-minute issues.

AP Police Application Fee 2025

The application fee for AP Police Recruitment 2025 must be paid online during form submission. The fee amount varies based on the candidate’s category, as shown in the table below.

Category

Application Fee

SC/ST local candidates of Andhra Pradesh

Rs 300

All other candidates

Rs 600

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

