AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS English Syllabus 2024: In this article, students can find important resources for AHSEC Class 12 English. These study resources will enhance student’s preparation and guide them through the right path. Here, the Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus can be found. Also, find attached the AHSEC HS English syllabus and paper pattern.
Syllabuses are quite important for students to catch hold of all the relevant information required for good preparation for the examination. They are your guiding angels as they present a detailed understanding of the topics and chapters to be covered in the academic year. To assist the syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern are attached to provide you with all the essentials.
Objectives of Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus
The objectives of the AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus are as follows:
- To listen to and comprehend live as well as recorded oral presentations on a variety of topics,
- To develop greater confidence and proficiency in the use of language skills necessary for social and academic purposes
- To participate in group discussions/interviews, making short oral presentations on given topics
- To perceive the overall meaning and organization of the text (i.e., the relationships of the different “chunks” in the text to each other).
- To identify the central/main point and supporting details, etc
- To build communicative competence in various registers of English.
- To promote advanced language skills with an aim to develop the skills of reasoning, drawing inferences, etc. through meaningful activities
- To translate texts from mother tongue (s) into English and vice versa
- To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and inquiry
- To develop the capacity to appreciate the literary use of English and also use English creatively and imaginatively.
Assam HS English Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Find here, Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus and marking scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024
|
Syllabus
|
Marks
|
Section- A
Reading Skills (Reading unseen prose passage)
Things to Remember:
Reading unseen prose passages for comprehension. The total length of the passage will be between 500-800 words. The passages may be one of the following: (a) Factual Passages e.g. instructions. descriptions, reports. (b) Discursive passage involving opinion e.g. argumentative. persuasive or interpretative text. (c) Literary passage e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography.
|
10 marks (07 marks for short answer type to test the local, global, and inferential comprehension + 03 marks for vocabulary)
|
Section- B
Advanced Writing Skills
(a) Business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders, and sending replies)
(b) Letters to the editor (giving suggestions on an issue)
(c) Application for a job
|
25 marks
05 marks
10 marks
10 marks
|
Section- C
Grammar
(i) Narration: Direct and Indirect
(ii) Voice
(iii) Tenses
(iv) Preposition
(v) Transformation of Sentences
|
20
4 marks
3 marks
5 marks
4 marks
4 marks
|
Section- D
From Textbooks
(i) Flamingo Prose:
(ii) Flamingo Poetry:
|
30
|
Things to Remember:
|
04 marks
2 x 3 = 6
1 x 5 = 5
2 x 5 = 10
05 marks
|
(iii) Vistas:
|
15
|
Things to Remember:
|
07 marks
2 x 4 = 08 marks
For Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus pdf download link, click on the text below
|
Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Assam Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2023-2024
Here, students can find the Assam Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern for the current academic session 2023-2024. The exam pattern attached here will help you understand the question paper and analyze it better for the examination. Check the details about the AHSEC Class 12 English exam here.
|
Exam
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
4 (Section A, Section B, Section C, and Section D)
|
No. of Questions
|
16 (Though most of the questions have sub-questions)
|
Marks Allotment:
Section - A
Section - B
Section - C
Section- D
|
10 marks
25 marks
20 marks
45 marks
|
Typology of Questions:
Very Short Answer Questions ( mostly Grammar questions)
Short Answer Questions
Long Answer Questions (mostly Writing Skills questions)
|
01 marks
02 marks & 04 marks
05 marks, 07 marks & 10 marks
AHSEC Class 12 English Prescribed Books
As per the Class 12 English Core curriculum of Assam Board for the current academic year 2023-2024, the following books will be used as part of the syllabus. Check the books below.
- Flamingo: English Reader published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, developed by NCERT.
- Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, developed by NCERT
