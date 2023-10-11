AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th English Syllabus: Students can find here pdf download links for AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached, Assam Board Class 12 English exam pattern and marking scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024.

Get here AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS English Syllabus 2024: In this article, students can find important resources for AHSEC Class 12 English. These study resources will enhance student’s preparation and guide them through the right path. Here, the Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus can be found. Also, find attached the AHSEC HS English syllabus and paper pattern.

Syllabuses are quite important for students to catch hold of all the relevant information required for good preparation for the examination. They are your guiding angels as they present a detailed understanding of the topics and chapters to be covered in the academic year. To assist the syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern are attached to provide you with all the essentials.

Objectives of Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus

The objectives of the AHSEC Class 12 English Syllabus are as follows:

To listen to and comprehend live as well as recorded oral presentations on a variety of topics,

To develop greater confidence and proficiency in the use of language skills necessary for social and academic purposes

To participate in group discussions/interviews, making short oral presentations on given topics

To perceive the overall meaning and organization of the text (i.e., the relationships of the different “chunks” in the text to each other).

To identify the central/main point and supporting details, etc

To build communicative competence in various registers of English.

To promote advanced language skills with an aim to develop the skills of reasoning, drawing inferences, etc. through meaningful activities

To translate texts from mother tongue (s) into English and vice versa

To develop the ability and knowledge required in order to engage in independent reflection and inquiry

To develop the capacity to appreciate the literary use of English and also use English creatively and imaginatively.

Assam HS English Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Find here, Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus and marking scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024

Syllabus Marks Section- A Reading Skills (Reading unseen prose passage)

Things to Remember: Reading unseen prose passages for comprehension. The total length of the passage will be between 500-800 words. The passages may be one of the following: (a) Factual Passages e.g. instructions. descriptions, reports. (b) Discursive passage involving opinion e.g. argumentative. persuasive or interpretative text. (c) Literary passage e.g. extract from fiction, drama, poetry, essay or biography. 10 marks (07 marks for short answer type to test the local, global, and inferential comprehension + 03 marks for vocabulary)



Section- B Advanced Writing Skills One out of two short compositions of not more than 50 words each e.g. advertisement and notices, designing or drafting posters, writing formal and informal invitations and replies

A report or a factual description based on verbal input provided (one out of two) (100-125 words)

Writing one out of two letters based on verbal input. Letter types include : (a) Business or official letters (for making enquiries, registering complaints, asking for and giving information, placing orders, and sending replies) (b) Letters to the editor (giving suggestions on an issue) (c) Application for a job 25 marks 05 marks 10 marks 10 marks

Section- C Grammar (i) Narration: Direct and Indirect (ii) Voice (iii) Tenses (iv) Preposition (v) Transformation of Sentences 20

4 marks 3 marks 5 marks 4 marks 4 marks Section- D From Textbooks (i) Flamingo Prose: The Last Lesson: Alphonse Daudet

Memoirs of Chota Sahib: John Rowntree

Lost Spring: Anees Jung

Indigo: Louis Fischer

Going places: A.R. Barton (ii) Flamingo Poetry: My Mother At Sixty-Six: Kamala Das

Keeping Quiet: Pablo Neruda

A Thing of Beauty: John Keats

A Roadside Stand: Robert Frost 30 Things to Remember: One out of two extracts based on poetry from the text to test comprehension and appreciation.

Three out of four short questions from the poetry section to test local and global comprehension of text.

Five very Short answer questions out of seven questions based on the lessons from the prescribed text

Five short answer questions out of seven questions based on the lessons from the prescribed text

One out of two long answer type questions based on the text to test global comprehension and extrapolation beyond the set text. (Expected word limit about 80-100 words each) 04 marks 2 x 3 = 6 1 x 5 = 5 2 x 5 = 10 05 marks (iii) Vistas: The Tiger King: Kalki

The Enemy: Pearl S. Buck

On the Face of it: Susan Hill

Memories of Childhood: Zitkala Sa and Bama

Magh Bihu or Maghar Domahi: Dr. Praphulladatta Goswami 15

















Things to Remember: One out of two long answer type questions based on Supplementary Reader to test comprehension and extrapolation of theme, character, and incidents (Expected word limit about 125-150 words)

Four short answer questions from the Supplementary Reader 07 marks 2 x 4 = 08 marks

For Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus pdf download link, click on the text below

Assam Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Here, students can find the Assam Board Class 12 English Exam Pattern for the current academic session 2023-2024. The exam pattern attached here will help you understand the question paper and analyze it better for the examination. Check the details about the AHSEC Class 12 English exam here.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 100 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 4 (Section A, Section B, Section C, and Section D) No. of Questions 16 (Though most of the questions have sub-questions) Marks Allotment: Section - A Section - B Section - C Section- D

10 marks 25 marks 20 marks 45 marks Typology of Questions: Very Short Answer Questions ( mostly Grammar questions) Short Answer Questions Long Answer Questions (mostly Writing Skills questions)

01 marks

02 marks & 04 marks 05 marks, 07 marks & 10 marks

AHSEC Class 12 English Prescribed Books

As per the Class 12 English Core curriculum of Assam Board for the current academic year 2023-2024, the following books will be used as part of the syllabus. Check the books below.

Flamingo: English Reader published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, developed by NCERT. Vistas: Supplementary Reader published by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati-21, developed by NCERT

Also Check:

AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-2024 (All Subjects)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Vistas

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Flamingo (Prose)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 English Flamingo (Poetry)

CBSE Class 12 English Revision Notes (Flamingo & Vistas)