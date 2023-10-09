AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Syllabus: Here, students of the current academic session 2023-2024 can find attached Assam Board Class 12 Syllabus for all subjects, along with PDF download links of each.

Get here AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus pdf to download
Get here AHSEC Class 12 Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS Syllabus 2024: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has released its updated and revised syllabus for Class 12 all subjects. This article brings to you the Assam Board Class 12 Syllabus PDF download links for all the subjects of AHSEC HS. Students of the current academic session, 2023-2024, who are going to appear for the AHSEC Board Exam in 2024 must have a look at the syllabuses and paper pattern attached below. 

Syllabuses are an important part of your preparation since they are responsible for guiding you throughout your academic journey. They are an outlay of all the topics and chapters to be studied by students in an academic year. Students can also find the AHSEC HS Syllabus and paper pattern for all the subjects of Class 12. These syllabuses and exam patterns together will strengthen your preparation and put you in the right direction. 

Career Counseling

How to download Assam HS Syllabus 2023-2024

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download Assam Board Class 12 Syllabus for all subjects. The process is quite easy and will be beneficial for students to wish to save the syllabus for future reference. 

Step 1: Go to AHSEC’s official website

Step 2: A title bar appears at the top.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Academics’ option

Step 4: A drop-down box will appear

Step 5: Click on Syllabus

Step 6: Click on the option ‘AII Syllabus for HS Second Year 2023-2024’

Step 7: Scroll through the page to find your subject

Step 8: Click on the subject name to open the PDF link

Step 9: Click on the downward arrow, to download the PDF

Step 10: Students can go to the article link of the subject articles to scroll through and download the PDF

Assam HS Syllabus 2023-2024

Find here a list of Assam Board Class 12 Syllabus for all subjects. Use the PDF download links to save the syllabus for future reference. 

Assam Board Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Hindi Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Assamese Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Biotechnology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 History Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Accountancy Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2023-2024

 

 

 

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next