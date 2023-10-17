AHSEC Class 12 Assamese Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Assamese Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Assamese Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached the Assam Board Class 12 Assamese Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board 12th Assamese Syllabus: Here, the Assam Board Class 12 Assamese Syllabus has been attached for students who have chosen Assamese as one of their languages. Also, check the AHSEC Class 12 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme below for future use. Students can download the syllabus from the PDF download link attached at the bottom. Having a close look at all of these study materials will help you understand the overall course, syllabus, and the way questions are to be asked in the exam.

Assamese is an elective subject. Students who have opted for this as one of their subjects must have a look at this article. It can be a scoring subject just like other language subjects, but only if the appropriate amount of attention and dedication is put into understanding and practicing it. Check the study materials below to further add knowledge and understand the basics of the subject and the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam.

AHSEC Class 12 Assamese Course Structure 2023-2024

The Assam Board Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Assamese course structure has been presented here for students with Assamese as one of their subjects. Check the course structure to learn about Assamese and what it constitutes.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Prose 60 2 Poetry 50 3 Adolescence Education Value Education 30 4 Grammar 35 5 Essay Writing 25 Total 200

Assam HS Assamese Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Assamese Syllabus has been presented here for students of 2023-2024. Check the updated and revised Assamese syllabus for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. The syllabus will provide you with insights related to the chapters to be studied.

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Assamese Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Assamese Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Check the Assam Board Class 12 Assamese marking scheme for 2023-2024 here. This marking distribution will help you strategize your preparation for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. Know which chapters have been allotted with what amount of marks.

S.No Title Marks 1 Prose 35 2 Poetry 25 3 Adolescence Education Value Education 10 4 Grammar 20 5 Essay Writing 10 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 Assamese Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Assamese has been provided to students of Class 12 here. All of those who have opted for Assamese as one of their language subjects can check the details from the table presented below.