AHSEC Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Biology Syllabus: Here, students can find Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Biology Syllabus 2024: AHSEC, the Assam Board exam conducting body has published its Class 12 syllabus for all subjects. Here, students can find Assam Board Class 12 Biology Syllabus to strengthen their preparation. Also, the Assam Board class 12 Biology syllabus pdf download links have been attached here. Students can download and save the syllabus for future reference. We have also provided a detailed Class 12 Biology exam pattern and marking scheme for students.

These resources will help students of Class 12 in preparing well for the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam. Syllabi, exam pattern, and marking scheme together are enough to strategize the preparation and perform well in the exam. The syllabus presents a list of chapters and topics to be studied in the academic year. The exam pattern presents a layout of how the question paper will be, the typology of questions, and more. At the same time, the marking scheme is a detailed description of marking distribution. Check all these important resources below.

AHSEC Class 12 Biology Course Structure 2023-2024

Know about the chapters and the number of periods required to teach them below. AHSEC Class 12 Biology Course Structure 2023-2024 will help you know about the structure of the course designed for you and how you have to approach it.

S.No Title No. of Periods Group- A Botany 1 Sexual Reproduction 17 2 Genetics and Evolution 13 3 Biology in Human Welfare 10 4 Biotechnology and its application 30 5 Ecology 20 Group- B Zoology 6 Reproduction 20 7 Genetics and Evolution 35 8 Biology in Human Welfare 12 9 Biotechnology and its application 01 10 Ecology 22 Total 180

Chapters Chapter- 1 SexualReproductioninFlowering Plants Flower-An organ of sexual reproduction of Angiosperms, Pre-fertilization: Structures and Events, Double Fertilization, Post-fertilization: Structures and Events, A pomisix and Polyembryony Chapter- 2 Human Reproduction The Male Reproductive System, The Female Reproductive System, Gametogenesis, Menstrual Cycle, Fertilization and Implantation, Pregnancy and Embryonic Development, Parturition and Lactation. Chapter- 3 Reproductive Health Reproductive Health-Problems and Strategies, Population Stabilization and Birth Control, Medical Termination of Pregnancy, Sexually Transmitted infection, Infertility and Assisted Reproductive Technology Chapter- 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variation Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance, Inheritance of One Gene, Inheritance of Two Genes; Chromosomal Theory of Inheritance; Linkage and recombination, SexDetermination, Mutation, GeneticDisorders Chapter- 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance The DNA, The Search for Genetic Material, RNAWorld, Replication, Transcription, Genetic Code, Translation, Regulation of Gene Expression, Human Genome Project, and DNA Fingerprinting. Chapter- 6 Evolution Origin of Life, Evolution of Life Formes-A Theory, Evidences for Evolution, Adaptive Radiation, Biological Evolution, Mechanism of Evolution, HardyWeinberg Principle, A Brief Account of Evolution, Origin and Evolution of Man Chapter- 7 Human Health and Diseases Common Diseases in Humans; Typhoid, Pneumonia, Common Cold, Malaria, Amebiasis, Ascariasis, Elephantiasis, Ringworm, Immunity, AIDS, Cancer, Drugs and Alcohol Abuse Chapter- 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Microbes in Household Products, Microbes in Industrial Products, Microbes in Sewage Treatment, Microbes in Production of Biogas, Microbes as Biocontrol Agents, Microbes as Bio fertilizers Chapter- 9 Biotechnology; Principles and Processes Principles of Biotechnology, Tools of Recombinant DNA Technology, Processes of Recombinant DNA Technology Chapter- 10 Biotechnology and its Application Biotechnological Applications in Agriculture, Biotechnological Applications in Medicine, Transgenic Animals, Ethical Issues Chapter- 11 Organisms and Populations Organism and its Environment, Populations- Population Attributes; Population Growth and Population Interactions Chapter- 12 Ecosystems Ecosystem- Structure and Function, Productivity, Decomposition, EnergyFlow, Ecological Pyramids Chapter- 13 Biodiversity and Conservation Biodiversity, Biodiversity Conservation, National Park and Sanctuaries of Assam with special reference to conservation of endangered species. Chapter- 14 Bioresources of Assam Medicinal (Sarpagandha, Neem, Tulsi, Cinchona and Atropa) Timber Yielding (Teak, Sal, Sissoo, Gomari, Hollong) Plants, Sericogenic Re-sources (Muga and Eri)

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Biology Syllabus, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Biology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Biology Unit-wise marking scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. This will help you prioritize and strategize the chapters to be studied first and in relevant order.

Title Marks Group- A Botany Sexual Reproduction 5 Genetics and Evolution 5 Biology in Human Welfare 4 Biotechnology and its application 12 Ecology 9 Group- B Zoology Reproduction 8 Genetics and Evolution 12 Biology in Human Welfare 5 Biotechnology and its application 1 Ecology 9 Total 70

Assam Board Class 12 Biology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The AHSEC Class 12 Biology exam pattern has been attached here for students appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. The exam paper pattern will help you understand the question paper and analyze its aspects. This results in better preparation and leaves no room for missing out on any important information.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 70 Duration 3 hours No. of Divisions 2 (Botany and Zoology) for 35 marks each No. of Questions Botany- 15 Zoology- 9 Botany: Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 4 questions = 4 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 6 questions = 12 marks Section - C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 2 questions = 6 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 4 mark each x 2 questions = 8 marks 5 mark each x 1 questions = 5 marks Zoology: Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 4 questions = 4 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 6 questions = 12 marks Section - C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 3 questions = 9 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 5 mark each x 2 questions = 10 marks

Note: Two different answer scripts are to be used for Botany and Zoology

