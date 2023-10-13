AHSEC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Economics Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Economics Syllabus 2024: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) conducts its AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam every year for students of Class 10 and 12. Recently, it has published a syllabus for all subjects of classes 10 and 12, on its official website. Here, students can find the Assam Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus along with other study materials such as exam patterns and marking schemes. Students who are going to appear for AHSEC Class 12 board exam in 2024 must have a look at the study resources made available to you, here.

Students can also find attached, Assam Board Class 12 Economics Syllabus PDF download link for future reference. Checking these study materials can help you bring you closer to your goal of scoring high marks in the AHSEC Class 12 Economics Board Exam. Along with this, exam pattern and marking scheme can further enhance your preparation, thus increasing the chances of performing extremely well in the examinations.

AHSEC Class 12 Economics Course Structure 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Economics course structure will help you understand the course, its objectives, and how has it been designed for students.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Part- A Introductory Macroeconomics Unit- 1 National Income and Related Aggregates Unit- 2 Determination of Income and Employments Unit- 3 Money and Banking Unit- 4 Government Budget and the Economy Unit- 5 Open Economy

30 22 12 12 14 2 Part- B Indian Economic Development Unit- 1 Development Experience (1947-1990) Unit- 2 Economic Reforms since 1991 Unit- 3 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy Unit- 4 Development Experiences of India: A comparison with neighbours

13 10 55 07



Total 175

Assam HS Economics Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, the syllabus for AHSEC Class 12 Economics has been presented below for your reference. Check the updated and revised syllabus for the Assam Board Class 12 Economics subject. Checking it is important to know what topics and chapters are to be studied for the exam.

Chapters Part- A Introductory Macroeconomics Unit 1: National Income and Related Aggregates Macroeconomics: Meaning, emergence of macroeconomics; Major sectors in an economy (Household, Firms, Government, External), Basic concepts in Macroeconomics : consumption goods, capital goods, final goods, intermediate goods; stocks and flows; Investment, Gross investment, Net investment and depreciation, Circular flow of income (two sector model) Methods of calculating National Income- Value added or Product method, Expenditure Method, Income Method, Factor Cost, Basic Prices and Market Prices. Aggregates related to National Income: Gross National Product (GNP), Net National Product (NNP), Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Net Domestic Product (NDP) - at market price, at factor cost; Personal Income, Personal Disposable Income, National Disposable Income and Private income; Real and Nominal GDP, GDP and Welfare.

Unit 2: Determination of Income and Employment Aggregate demand and its components, Consumption function, Propensity to consume and propensity to save (average and Marginal), Investment function, Income determination in two sector model, Determination of Equilibrium Income in the short run: macroeconomic equilibrium with price level fixed, effect of an autonomous change in aggregate demand on income and output, investment multiplier and its mechanism, Meaning of full employment, Deficit demand, excess demand

Unit 3: Money and Banking Money - Meaning and its functions, Demand for money; motives for demand for money, Supply of money; Various measures of supply of money, Central bank and its functions, Commercial Banks- Meaning and functions. Credit creation by the commercial banks, Limits to credit creation and money multiplier, Policy tools to control money supply, Demonetization

Unit 4: Government Budget and the Economy Government budget- meaning, objectives and components, Classification of receipts revenue receipts and capital receipts, Classification of expenditure - revenue expenditure and capital expenditure, Balanced Budget, Surplus Budget and Deficit Budget; measures to correct government deficit- Fiscal Policy: Changes in government expenditure and changes in tax, public debt; Fiscal Responsibility and Budget management Act, 2003; GST (Concept only), Measures of Government deficit- Revenue deficit, Fiscal deficit, Primary deficit

Unit 5: Open Economy Balance of Payments: meaning, Current Account, Capital Account, Balance of payments surplus and deficit, The foreign exchange market, Foreign exchange rate: fixed exchangecate, flexible exchange rate and managed floating exchange rate, Determination of forcing exchange rate under fixed and flexible exchange rate, Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate. Part- B Indian Economic Development Unit 6: Development Experience (1947-1990) A brief introduction of the states of Indian economy on the eve of the independence, Indian economic system and common goals of Five Years Plans, Main features, problems and policies of agriculture (institutional aspects and new agricultural strategy), Industry and Trade: Industrial Policy Resolution 1956; Small Scale Industry-Role and Importance; Trade Policy-Import Substitution

Unit 7: Economic Reforms since 1991 Rationale of Economic Reforms; Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation; appraisals economic reforms in India, Features and appraisals of liberalization, globalisation and privatisation (LPG Policy)

Unit 8: Current Challenges facing Indian Economy Human Capital Formation: Human capital, Sources of Human capital, Human Capital and Human Development, State of Human capital Formation in India Education Sector in India, Rural Development: Key Issues- credit and marketing in rural areas, Agriculture market system, Diversification into Productive a ctives, Sustainable development and organic farming, Employment: Growth and changes in work force participation rate in formal and informal sectors; problems and policies, Environment and Sustainable development: Environment- Definition and functions, Sustaiable dwelopment-meaning, strategies for sustainable development, nature of environmental challenges facing india

Unit 9: Development Experiences of India: A comparison with neighbors India and Pakistan, India and China, With reference to issues: Demographic indicators, Economic growth, Sectoral Development & Human Development Indicators.

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Economics Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Economics Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Marking Scheme for AHSEC Class 12 Economics has been presented below for students of Class 12, appearing in the AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam in 2024. This will clear your doubts regarding which chapter has to be prioritized over others and what marks have been allocated to each unit.

S.No Title Marks 1 Part- A Introductory Macroeconomics Unit- 1 National Income and Related Aggregates Unit- 2 Determination of Income and Employments Unit- 3 Money and Banking Unit- 4 Government Budget and the Economy Unit- 5 Open Economy

10 12 06 06 06 2 Part- B Indian Economic Development Unit- 1 Development Experience (1947-1990) Unit- 2 Economic Reforms since 1991 Unit- 3 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy Unit- 4 Development Experiences of India: A comparison with neighbours

07 05 22 06



Total 80

Assam Board Class 12 Economics Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Students can now check the exam pattern for the Assam Board Class 12 Economics subject. This paper pattern has been created after a thorough analysis of the previous year's question papers. Students can now prepare themselves with an extravagant journey of Class 12 with the help of this exam pattern.