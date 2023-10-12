AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Mathematics Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Course Structure 2023-2024

The AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics course structure will give you a brief snippet of the syllabus and time to be taken for teaching the units. Check the course structure to start your preparation as soon as possible.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Relations and Functions 24 2 Algebra 40 3 Calculus 78 4 Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 34 5 Linear Programming 08 6 Probability 16 Total 200

Assam HS Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024

Find here, the AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics syllabus for the current academic year 2023-2024. The Assam Board HS Maths syllabus will help you clear your doubts regarding the topics and chapters to be studied for the exam.

Chapters Unit- 1 Relations And Functions Chapter 1 Types of relations: Reflexive, symmetric, transitive and equivalence relations. Types of function, composition of functions and invertible function. Chapter 2- Inverse Trigonometric Functions Definition, range, domain, principal value branches.Graphs of inverse trigonometric functions. Elementary properties of inverse trigonometric functions Unit- 2 Algebra Chapter- 1 Matrices Concept, notation, order, equality, types of matrices, zero matrix, transpose of a matrix, symmetric and skewsymmetric matrices.Addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication of matrices, simple properties of addition, multiplication and scalar multiplication. Non-commutativity of multiplication of matrices and existence of non-zero matrices whose product is the zero matrix (restrict to square matrices of order 2). Invertible matrices, proof of uniqueness of inverse if it exist Chapter-2 Determinants Determinant of a square matrix (up to 3 × 3 matrices), properties of determinants, minors, cofactors and applications of determinants in finding the area of a triangle. Adjoint and inverse of a square matrix. Consistency, inconsistency and number of solutions of system of linear equations by example, solving system of linear equations in two or three variables (having unique solution) using inverse of a matrix Unit- 3 Calculas Chapter- 1 Continuity and Differentiability Continuity and differentiability, derivative of composite functions, chain rule, derivatives of inverse trigonometric functions, derivative of implicit function.Concept of exponential and logarithmic functions and their derivatives. Logarithmic differentiation. Derivative of functions expressed in parametric forms. Second order derivatives Chapter- 2 Application of Derivatives Applications of derivatives: Rate of change, increasing/ decreasing functions, maxima, and minima (first derivative test motivated geometrically and second derivative test given as a provable tool). Simple problems(that illustrate basic principles and understanding of the subject as well as real-life situations). Chapter- 3 Integrals Integration as inverse process of differentiation. Integration of a variety of functions by substitution, by partial fractions and by parts, Evaluation of integrals of the type. Fundamental Theorem of Calculus (without proof). Basic properties of definite integrals and evaluation of definite integrals. Chapter- 4 Applications of the Integrals Applications in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, arcs of circles/ parabolas/ ellipses (in standard form only) Chapter- 5 Differential Equations Definition, order and degree, general and particular solutions of a differential equation. Solution of differential equations by method of separation of variables, solution of homogeneous differential equations of first order and first degree. Solutions of linear differential equation of the type: Unit- 4 Vectors And Three-Dimensional Geometry Chapter- 1 Vectors Vectors and scalars, magnitude and direction of a vector. Direction cosines/ratios of vectors.Types of vectors(equal, unit, zero, parallel and collinear vectors), position vector of a point, negative of a vector, components of a vector, addition of vectors, multiplication of a vector by a scalar, position vector of a point dividing a line segment in a given ratio. Scalar(dot) product of vectors, projection of a vector on a line. Vector (cross) product of vectors. Chapter- 2 Three-Dimensional Geometry Direction cosines and direction ratios of a line joining two points. Cartesian and vector equation of a line, Angle between two lines, skew lines, shortest distance between two lines Unit- 5 Linear Programming Introduction, related terminology such as constraints, objective function, optimization, graphical method of solution for problems in two variables, feasible and infeasible regions (bounded or unbounded), feasible and infeasible solution, optimal feasible solution Unit- 6 Probability Multiplication theorem on probability. Conditional probability, independent events, total probability, Baye’stheorem. Random variable and it’s probability distribution.

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Check the AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024 here in detail. This will help you strategize your preparation for the examination.

Title Marks Relations and Functions 08 Algebra 14 Calculus 44 Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry 20 Linear Programming 06 Probability 08 Total 200

Assam Board Class 12 Mathematics Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics is presented below. It will assist students in understanding the question paper, analysing it, and being prepared to face it.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 100 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 3 No. of Questions 29 Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions) 1 mark each x 10 questions = 10 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 4 mark each x 12 questions = 48 marks Section - C (Long Answer Type Questions) 6 mark each x 7 questions = 42 marks

AHSEC Class 12 Mathematics Recommended Books:

The recommended books for AHSEC Class 12 Maths are:

Mathematics Part-I by NCERT

Mathematics Part-II by NCERT

Ganit Pratham Khanda by AHSEC

Ganit Dwitiya Khanda by AHSEC

