Jharkhand JSSC ANM Syllabus 2025 PDF Download, Check Exam Pattern

Jharkhand ANM Syllabus 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the syllabus for the Female Health Worker (ANM) post on the official website. Candidates preparing for the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination 2025 should check the official syllabus and pattern to stay on track. It will help them focus only on the relevant chapters and utilise the time to learn, practice, and revise all the key topics. The written exam typically comprises 50 questions from areas like Health Promotion, Primary Health Care, Child Health Nursing, Midwifery, Health Centre Management, etc. Let’s discuss the latest Jharkhand ANM syllabus and exam pattern for the reference of the candidates. Jharkhand ANM Syllabus 2025 The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications to fill 3181 vacancies for the Female Health Worker (ANM) post through the Jharkhand ANM Competitive Examination 2025. Candidates who are applying for this post should commence their preparation at the earliest to get ample time to revisit all the key topics and concepts. Refer to the table below for a complete overview of the JSSC ANM syllabus and other details.

Jharkhand ANM Syllabus PDF Having free access to the JSSC ANM syllabus PDF can help you prepare efficiently for the competitive exam. It will help candidates to prioritise only the exam-oriented topics and eliminate time wastage on unimportant areas. Access the ANM exam syllabus PDF on this page and sharpen your preparation now! JSSC ANM Syllabus PDF Download Jharkhand ANM Exam Pattern 2025 JSSC ANM exam will be conducted in OMR/CBT mode. It will be conducted in one stage, i.e main examination and will consist of objective-type questions. The language of the test paper will be Hindi/English. Aspirants will have to attempt 50 questions within 1 hour (60 minutes) in the exam. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, and there shall be no provision of a negative marking system in this written exam. Check the latest Jharkhand ANM Exam Pattern and Marking scheme tabulated below for reference purposes.

JSSC ANM Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise Topics Jharkhand ANM Syllabus focuses on areas like Health Promotion, Primary Health Care, Child Health Nursing, Midwifery, Health Centre Management, etc. Each topic is further divided into a wide range of sub-topics. Therefore, candidates should carefully check the syllabus PDF to prepare the list of essential topics and achieve mastery in each of them to excel in this written. Given below are the topic-wise Jharkhand ANM syllabus for the guidance of the candidates: Jharkhand ANM Syllabus 2025 Subject-wise Community Health Nursing Concept of Health, Community Health practices, Health problems and policies, Health Organization, Role of Health team, Structure of Community, Rural community, Dynamics of Community, Community need assessment, Community methods & Media, Counseling, Community based Rehabilitation. Health Promotion A. Nutrition: Essential nutrients, Nutritional problems, Nutritional assessment, promotion of Nutrition. B. Human body and Hygiene: The Human Body, Hygiene of the Body, Optimal functioning of the Body. C. Environmental Sanitation – Environmental Sanitation, Safe water, Disposal of Excreta and Waste, Community participation. D. Mental Health – Mental Health, Maladjustment, Mental illness, Old age care. Primary Health Care A. Infection and Immunization – Concept of Disease, Infection, Immunity and Body defense mechanisms, immunization, Collection of Specimen (Principles & Methods), Disinfection and Sterilization, waste Disposal. B. Communicable Diseases – Introduction to Communicable diseases, Communicable diseases, Care in Communicable diseases, Epidemic Management. C. Community Health Problems – Care of the Sick In the Community, Fever (Vital signs), Respiratory problems (Types & Classification), Aches and Pains (Nursing Management), Digestive problems, Urinary Problems, Cardiovascular problems (Signs & Symptoms), Diseases of the nervous system (Neurological problems, Metabolic diseases, Diseases of Musculo-skeletal system, care of Handicap. D. Primary Medical Care – Types of Drugs, Administration of Drugs, Drugs used in minor ailments, Common Emergency Drugs E. First Aid and Referral – Need for First Aid, Minor Injuries and Ailments, Fractures, Life threatening conditions Child Health Nursing Growth & Development, Nutrition of Infants and Children, Children’s Rights, Care of the sick child, Care of School children, School Health, Care of Adolescents, Care of Adolescent girls Midwifery Human Reproductive System, Female Pelvis and Foetal skull, Foetus and Placenta, Normal Pregnancy, Antenatal Care, Normal Labour, Care during Normal labour, Normal puerperium, Care of New-born, High risk New-Born, Safe Mother-hood, High risk Pregnancies, Abnormalities of pregnancy, Abortion, Abnormal childbirth, Abnormal puerperium, Surgical Intervention, Medications used In midwifery, Life cycle approach, Status of women and empowerment, women Heath Problems, RTIs and STIs, HIV/AIDS, Infertility, Population Education, Family welfare. Health Centre Management The Sub-centre, Maintenance of Stock, Co-ordination, Implementation of National health programs, Update knowledge.