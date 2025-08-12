UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
Mysore University Result 2025 OUT at uni-mysore.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG & PG Marksheet PDF

Mysore University Result 2025 OUT: University of Mysore (UOM) declared the results for all semesters for sessions June 2025 and January 2025 on its official website, results.uomexam.com. Get the direct link to download UOM Marksheet PDF here.

Aug 12, 2025, 12:43 IST
Mysore University Result 2025: University of Mysore (UOM) has declared the result for various semesters and courses. The authorities issued the UOM Result 2025 on the official website, uni-mysore.ac.in. All the students who took the exams can check and download their Mysore University Result using their registration number and password. The direct link to access UOM Result for all semesters is provided below.

Mysore University Result 2025

According to the latest update, the University of Mysore has activated the result links for Semesters A, B, C, D & F for the June 2025 and January 2025 sessions. Students can check their result via the official website, results.uomexam.com or click on the direct Mysore University Result download link provided below.

How to Download Mysore University Result 2025 PDF

Students can download their UOM Result PDF through the official website of the university. Listed below are the steps that you must follow to check and download your Mysore University mark sheets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uni-mysore.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to "Examination" tab and click on "Results".

Step 3: Check your semester and session.

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download Mysore University Marksheet PDF for future reference.

University of Mysore: Highlights

Established in 1916, the University of Mysore is located in Mysuru, Karnataka. It was the first university outside of British-administered Indian provinces. The University offers various UG, PG, diploma, and Ph.D. courses in numerous departments such as, Arts, Humanities and Social Science, Commerce & Management, Education,  Law, and Science & Technology.

Mysore University: Highlights

University Name

Univeristy of Mysore

Established

July 27, 1916

Location

Karnataka

UOM Result Link - Latest

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

