Complete CBSE Class 12 Maths Study Materials 2024 for Toppers | Chapter-wise Notes and Solutions

Class 12th Maths Study Materials: Maths is an important subject for CBSE Board exam 2024 class 12 whether you are a student in the Science stream, Commerce or Arts. If you also want to top in CBSE Class 12 Maths exam, check the list of important resources for exam preparation here.

Class 12 Maths Study Materials 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is ready to conduct its 2024 board exams for class 12 starting from February 15, 2024. Maths is going to be an important, yet feared, subject for a whole lot of students across all streams. For 2023-24, there are six units in the 12th class CBSE Maths syllabus. The theory exam will be conducted for 80 marks and the weightage of questions will be based on the competencies. 

CBSE Class 12 Math Study Material

The table below comprises all the links essential for CBSE Class 12 Math exam preparation. Thus, consider this table as all-in-one CBSE Class 12 Math study material. Check the links and visit them to get the required information. These links will direct you to the pages that require the relevant information in PDF format. Those PDFs will be free to download. 

CBSE Class 12 Math Study Material Download Link

Download CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus PDF 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Syllabus 2024 (PDF)

CBSE Class 12 Maths DELETED Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2023-24 with Solutions 

CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper 2023-24

CBSE Maths Previous Year Question Paper Class 12

NCERT Books for Class 12 Maths (2023-24)

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths PDF: Updated for 2023-24

CBSE Class 12 Math Additional Practice Questions

CBSE Class 12 Maths Question Paper Design 2023-24

No chapter wise weightage included so, students must cover all the chapters. 

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

% Weightage

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

44

55

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

20

25

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. 

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. 

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

16

20

TOTAL

80

100

CBSE Class 12 Maths Section-wise Weightage

No

Units

Marks

I

Relations and Functions

08

II

Algebra

10

III

Calculus

35

IV

Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry

14

V

Linear Programming 

05

VI

Probability

08
 

TOTAL

80
 

Internal Assessment

20
 

GRAND TOTAL

100

