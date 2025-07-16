Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: Important Dates, How to Apply and Eligibility

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: Admissions to MBBS courses will be conducted on the official website of DME Assam. Candidates who have qualified the NEET-UG examination are required to fill the application form provided on the official website. The registration process starts from 24 July 2025. Check all the details related to the MBBS Application form in this article.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 16, 2025, 14:25 IST
Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the notification regarding admissions to MBBS & BDS courses on 15 July 2025. This will be the 1st Round of Counselling. The registrations will start from 24 July 2025 and will go on till 29 July 2025. The admissions will be provided in Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Assam. A total of 1100 seats have been allocated to Assam. Candidates who have qualified the NEET-UG examination in 2025 will be eligible to register for the Assam MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check all the related information on this page.

Assam MBBS Application Form 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must keep in mind the dates for the registration form, filling of choices, locking of choice, etc for their admissions.

Particulars

Date & Time

Online Registration for 1st Round of Counselling

24-29 July 2025

Online Filling of Choices

30 July- 02 August 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Online Locking of Choice

02 August (5 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment

03-05 August 2025

Result

06 August 2025

How to Apply for the Assam MBBS/BDS Courses?

Candidates are required to fill the application form available on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in. Follow the given steps to fill the application form:
Assam NEET Registration Process:

  • Candidates are required to register themselves on the official portal of Delhi Medical Education.

  • For registration, they require an email address and a working mobile number. Once registered, these credentials will be used to login to their accounts and fill the application form. Candidates are required to fill the basic necessary details in the form like:

    • Name of the Applicant

    • Father’s Name

    • Mother’s Name

    • Date of Birth

    • Full Postal Address

    • Mobile Number

    • Email Address

    • Permanent Resident Address

    • Nationality

    • Category Code

    • Identification Marks

    • Permanent State of Resident

    • University/Board/Council registration number

  • Preferences for Courses and Colleges: The candidates must cautiously choose their preference for courses and colleges from where they want to pursue their studies. The allocation of courses and colleges will depend on three factors- preferences, state merit ranking, and the availability of seats.

  • Fill out the academic information carefully.

  • Now check the declaration box mentioning that all the information filled out by the candidate is true and if found incorrect then legal action can be taken.

Apply Link for Assam MBBS Application Form 2025

Candidates can register themselves by filling the application form following the steps given in the above section or by directly through the link given here.

Assam MBBS Application Form 2025

Link Active Soon

Eligibility Criteria to fill the Assam MBBS Application Form 2025

Candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the MBBS/ BDS courses in Assam Medical and Dental colleges. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification, age limit,etc.

Eligibility Criteria

Details

Educational Qualifications

  • Must have qualified the NEET-UG exam 2025.

  • Must have achieved the NEET cut-off minimum qualifying percentile in the exam.

Nationality

  • Must be an Indian citizen

Residency

  • The candidate or either of its parents must have lived in Assam for at least 20 years.

Age Limit

  • Must be 17 years old (as on 31 December 2025)

Document Required to fill the Assam MBBS Application Form

Candidates will require a certain set of documents at the time of counselling. Those candidates whose names appear in the Assam NEET Merit List 2025 will have to take along certain documents for verification. These documents are:

  • Photocopy of NEET 2025 Result

  • Class 12 Passing Certificate

  • Marksheet of Class 12th

  • Passing Certificate of Class 10th

  • Marksheet of Class 10th

  • Photocopy of NEET UG Admit Card

  • Printout of Assam NEET Application Form

  • Proof of Date of Birth

