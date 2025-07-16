Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: Important Dates, How to Apply and Eligibility

Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the notification regarding admissions to MBBS & BDS courses on 15 July 2025. This will be the 1st Round of Counselling. The registrations will start from 24 July 2025 and will go on till 29 July 2025. The admissions will be provided in Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Assam. A total of 1100 seats have been allocated to Assam. Candidates who have qualified the NEET-UG examination in 2025 will be eligible to register for the Assam MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check all the related information on this page.
Assam MBBS Application Form 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must keep in mind the dates for the registration form, filling of choices, locking of choice, etc for their admissions.
|
Particulars
|
Date & Time
|
Online Registration for 1st Round of Counselling
|
24-29 July 2025
|
Online Filling of Choices
|
30 July- 02 August 2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
Online Locking of Choice
|
02 August (5 PM to 11:55 PM)
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
03-05 August 2025
|
Result
|
06 August 2025
How to Apply for the Assam MBBS/BDS Courses?
Candidates are required to fill the application form available on the official website- dme.assam.gov.in. Follow the given steps to fill the application form:
Assam NEET Registration Process:
-
Candidates are required to register themselves on the official portal of Delhi Medical Education.
-
For registration, they require an email address and a working mobile number. Once registered, these credentials will be used to login to their accounts and fill the application form. Candidates are required to fill the basic necessary details in the form like:
-
Name of the Applicant
-
Father’s Name
-
Mother’s Name
-
Date of Birth
-
Full Postal Address
-
Mobile Number
-
Email Address
-
Permanent Resident Address
-
Nationality
-
Category Code
-
Identification Marks
-
Permanent State of Resident
-
University/Board/Council registration number
-
Preferences for Courses and Colleges: The candidates must cautiously choose their preference for courses and colleges from where they want to pursue their studies. The allocation of courses and colleges will depend on three factors- preferences, state merit ranking, and the availability of seats.
-
Fill out the academic information carefully.
-
Now check the declaration box mentioning that all the information filled out by the candidate is true and if found incorrect then legal action can be taken.
Apply Link for Assam MBBS Application Form 2025
Candidates can register themselves by filling the application form following the steps given in the above section or by directly through the link given here.
|
Assam MBBS Application Form 2025
|
Link Active Soon
Eligibility Criteria to fill the Assam MBBS Application Form 2025
Candidates must meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the MBBS/ BDS courses in Assam Medical and Dental colleges. The eligibility criteria includes the educational qualification, age limit,etc.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Educational Qualifications
|
|
Nationality
|
|
Residency
|
|
Age Limit
|
Document Required to fill the Assam MBBS Application Form
Candidates will require a certain set of documents at the time of counselling. Those candidates whose names appear in the Assam NEET Merit List 2025 will have to take along certain documents for verification. These documents are:
-
Photocopy of NEET 2025 Result
-
Class 12 Passing Certificate
-
Marksheet of Class 12th
-
Passing Certificate of Class 10th
-
Marksheet of Class 10th
-
Photocopy of NEET UG Admit Card
-
Printout of Assam NEET Application Form
-
Proof of Date of Birth
