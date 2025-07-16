Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: Important Dates, How to Apply and Eligibility

Assam MBBS Application Form 2025: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has released the notification regarding admissions to MBBS & BDS courses on 15 July 2025. This will be the 1st Round of Counselling. The registrations will start from 24 July 2025 and will go on till 29 July 2025. The admissions will be provided in Government Medical and Dental Colleges of Assam. A total of 1100 seats have been allocated to Assam. Candidates who have qualified the NEET-UG examination in 2025 will be eligible to register for the Assam MBBS/BDS courses. Candidates can check all the related information on this page.

Assam MBBS Application Form 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must keep in mind the dates for the registration form, filling of choices, locking of choice, etc for their admissions.