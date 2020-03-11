Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020 for PET/PST Released @slprbassam.in, Check Direct Link Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB) has release the Admit Card for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the posts of Constables on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) test for the Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) posts can download Assam Police Constable Admit Card from the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) - www.slprbassam.in.

It is noted that State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) is set to conduct the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) posts.

Earlier State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) had issued the notification for the recruitment of 6662 Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) posts. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) in the state.



How to Download : Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2020

Visit the official website i.e. http://slprbassam.in/

Click the NOTICE section displaying on the home page.

Click on the link related Download link for E-Admit card for PST and PET is live now on the Home Page.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your registered Mobile Number and Date of Birth.

After providing the required credentials, you can get your admit card.

Take Print Out of your admit card and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam (SLPRB Assam) for latest updates regarding the Constable (Un-Armed Branch & Armed Branch) posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.