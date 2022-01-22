Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST Released @slprbassam.in, Check Easy Steps to Download Here

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST has been released by State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam on slprbassam.in. Check Admit Card Download Link, Exam Date and other details here.

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2022: State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam has released the admit cards for Physical Standard Test and Physical Endurance Test on its website. All those who have qualified for PET/PST can download their admit cards through the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slprbassam.in. The board has released the admit cards for the districts of Bajali, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Charaideo, Chirang, Kamrup (M), Kamrup Rural, Karimganj, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, and Udalguri.

Assam Police Constable PET/PST 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1 February 2022 for recruitment to the 705 posts of Constable (UB) and 1429 posts of Constable (AB). Candidates can download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of Assam Police.i.e.slprbassam.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Please click here to go to the Admit Card Download Portal’. It will redirect you to the new page. Then, the page shows the link of ‘Admit Cards for PST/PET for recruitment of 705 posts of Constable (UB) & 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police in pursance to advertisement dated 06-12-2021’. Candidates are advised to enter their phone number, email, application id and click on login button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022

Instructions:

Candidates appearing in the PST/PET are required to wear a mask/face cover while appearing for the exam. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without a mask/face cover. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the exam functionaries. Candidates will have to follow government guidelines issued from time to time regarding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021-22: Other Details

This drive is being done to recruit 2134 vacancies of Constable in various departments of Assam Police. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of PET-PST & Written Tests. Candidates can download Assam Police Constable PET/PST Admit Card 2022 directly by clicking on the above link.