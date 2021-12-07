Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 for 2400 Constable and SI Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 Notification: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is looking to recruit 2400 Constable (Armed Branch), Constable (Unarmed Branch) of District Executive Force and Sub-Inspector of Police (UB). Out of total vacancies, 705 are for Constable (UB), 1429 Constable (AB) and 306 for SI UB are notified.
Assam Police Online Application Link will be activated on 10 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 09 January 2022.
Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).
Assam Police Constable Notification Download
Assam Police SI Notification Download
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 10 December 2021
- Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 09 January 2022
Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 2400 Posts
Constable (AB) 1429
Constable (UB) 705
Sub- Inspector - 306
- UR: 126
- OBC/ MOBC: 83
- SC: 21
- STH: 15
- STP: 31
- EWS: 30
Salary:
- Constable - Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5600/-
- Sub- Inspector - Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-
Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable and SI Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Constable (AB) - HSLC or 10th passed from govt recognized board
- Constable (UB) - HS or 12th passed from govt recognized board
- Sub- Inspector - Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized stream
Age Limit:
- Constable - 18 to 25 years
- SI - 20 to 26 years
Physical Education:
Male & Transgender
Height (Minimum)
- Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 162.56 cm
- ST(H)/ ST(P) - 160.02 cm
Chest
- Normal - 80Cm
- ST(H) - 78 Cm
Female:
- Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 154.94 cm
- ST(H)/ ST(P) - 152.40 cm
Selection Process for Assam Police Constable and SI Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Written Exam
- PST and PET
How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable and SI Posts ?
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 10 December 2021 to 09 January 2022.