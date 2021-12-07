Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 for 2400 Constable and SI Posts, Apply Online @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment Notification for 2400 Constable and SI released soon on slprbassam.in. Check Vacancy-Break-Up, Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details. 

Created On: Dec 7, 2021 15:55 IST
Assam Police Recruitment 2021-2022 Notification: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police is looking to recruit 2400 Constable (Armed Branch), Constable (Unarmed Branch) of District Executive Force and Sub-Inspector of Police (UB). Out of total vacancies, 705 are for Constable (UB), 1429 Constable (AB) and 306 for SI UB are notified.

Assam Police Online Application Link will be activated on 10 December 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 09 January 2022.

Applications must be submitted online through the SLPRB website (www.slprbassam.in).

Assam Police Constable Notification Download

Assam Police SI Notification Download

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Assam Police Online Application – 10 December 2021
  • Last Date of Submitting Assam Police Online Application – 09 January 2022

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2400 Posts

Constable (AB) 1429

Constable (UB) 705

Sub- Inspector - 306

  • UR: 126
  • OBC/ MOBC: 83
  • SC: 21
  • STH: 15
  • STP: 31
  • EWS: 30

Salary:

  • Constable - Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5600/-
  • Sub- Inspector - Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Police Constable and SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • Constable (AB) -  HSLC or 10th passed from govt recognized board
  • Constable (UB) - HS or 12th passed from govt recognized board
  • Sub- Inspector - Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized stream

Age Limit:

  • Constable - 18 to 25 years
  • SI - 20 to 26 years

Physical Education:

Male & Transgender

 Height (Minimum)

  • Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 162.56 cm
  • ST(H)/ ST(P) - 160.02 cm

Chest

  • Normal - 80Cm
  • ST(H) - 78 Cm

Female:

  • Gen/OBC/MOBC/SC - 154.94 cm
  • ST(H)/ ST(P) - 152.40 cm 

Selection Process for Assam Police Constable and SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  • Written Exam
  • PST and PET

How to Apply for Assam Police Recruitment 2022 for Constable and SI Posts ?

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the through SLPRB website www.slprbassam.in from 10 December 2021 to 09 January 2022.

 

 

FAQ

What is Assam Police Constable Age Limit ?

18 to 25 years

What is Assam Police Constable Salary ?

Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 5600/-

What is Assam Police SI Salary ?

Rs. 14600-60500 with Grade Pay of Rs. 8700/-

What is Assam Police Online Registration ?

09 January 2022.

What is the starting date for Assam Police Constable Application Form ?

10 Dec 2021
