Assam Police SI Result 2020 Declared @slprbassam.in, Check SLPRB Sub Inspector UB Score Card Link for PST/PET, Cut-Off Here

SLPRB Assam Police SI Result 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the result of written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) on its website. All candidates who have appeared in Assam Police SI Exam can download Assam Police SI UB Result from the official website - slprbassam.in.

Assam Police SI Result Links are given below. The candidates can also download SLPRB SI Result, directly, through the links:

Candidates who are qualified in the written exam will now have to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The date and time of Dates/Venues for PST/PET will be intimated later to the shortlisted candidates. The PST will carry no marks and the Physical Efficiency Test will be of 40 marks.

The candidates who shall clear PST/PET will be assessed on the basis of Computer Proficiency and Extra curricular Activities subject to the condition of successful completion of their character and antecedents verification and satisfactory Medical report from the competent authorities.

Assam Police SI Cut Off

The board has also released the category-wise cut off marks. The candidates can check cut-off marks through the PDF below

How to Download Assam Police SI Result 2020 ?

Enter your Enter Exam Roll Number and DOB Download Assam Police SI Score Card 2020

Assam Police SI Exam was conducted on 22 November 2020 (Sunday) from 12 PM to 2 PM.

A total of 597 vacancies are available for Sub-Inspectors (UB) in Assam Police out of which 418 are for Male candidates and 179 for Female candidates. On selection, candidates will be put through a prescribed course of training for 1 (one) year at the Assam Police Training College, Dergaon which includes regular physical training and class room session. D