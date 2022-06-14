Assam Police SI Result 2022 (Out) @slprbassam.in: Download PDF List Here

Assam Police SI Result 2022 Link has been announced by Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) on slprbassam.in. Candidates can download SLPRB SI Result from this page.

Assam Police SI Result 2022 Download: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the list of qualified candidates who have appeared in the written examination held on 24 April2022 for the post of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam Police and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion for the next phase of test, on 14 June 2022 at slprbassam.in. Candidates who appeared in Assam Police SI Exam can download SLPRB SI Result from this page by clicking on Assam Police SI Result Link.

Assam Police SI Result Download Links:

Assam Police SI PET PST 2022

A total of 3240 candidates have qualified in the exam. All qualified candidates will be required to appear for Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Endurance Test (PET). Assam Police SI PST and PET will be conducted from 20 June to 25 June 2022. The physical round will be conducted at 4th Assam Police Battalion, Kahilipara, Guwahati - 781019 and at Central Training Institute (Civil Defence & Homeguards), Assam, Panikhaiti, Guwahati - 781026.

Admit card download for PST & PET for qualified candidates for the post of Sub Inspector (UB) in Assam and Sub Inspector (AB) in Commando Battalion will be available from 15 June 2022 to 17 June 2022. Candidates can download Assam Polic SI PST PET Admit Card using their Application Number, Name and Date of Birth.

How to Download Assam Police SI Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SLPRB

Step 2: Click on ‘ CLICK TO VIEW / DOWNLOAD RESULTS.’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(AB) in Commando Battalion’ or ‘Qualify Candidate for PET/PST for Recruitment Of SI(UB) In Assam Police’

Step 4: Download Assam Police SI Result PDF

Step 4: Check details of selected candidates