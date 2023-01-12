Assam PSC Annual Calendar 2023 Out @apsc.nic.in: Download Schedule For MVI, CCE Prelims, Steno, Lecturer And Others

Assam PSC has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview scheduled in 2023 on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

Assam PSC Annual Calendar 2023 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview scheduled to be conducted in the year 2023. Candidates can check the details date sheet for all the major exams including Forest Ranger, Combined Competitive (Prelim), Examination, 2022, Inspector of Boilers, Lecturer, Assistant Manager (Civil), Junior Manager, Junior Engineer (Civil), Stenographer Grade - II, Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2022 (Interview) and others.

All those candidates who are part of selection process for various round for these posts under APSC can download the Assam PSC Annual Calendar 2023 available on the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the Assam PSC Annual Calendar 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to short notice released, APSC will conduct the exam for the Inspector of Legal Metrology post from 29th January 2023. Exam for Jr. Administrative Assistant, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Assistant Professor and Electrical Inspector will be held in the month of February.

Exam for Station Officer and Squad Commander will be held in the month of February/March. The Combined Competitive (Prelim), Examination, 2022 26 March will be conducted on 26 March 2023.

Major exams which are scheduled in the month of March/April are Librarian cum Archive Officer, Lecturer (Botany, Zoology, Chemistry),Soil Conservation Ranger and Conservation Officer (Grade II).

List of Major Exams Schedule in 2023

Name of the Post Schedule Combined Competitive (Prelim), Examination, 2022 26 March Inspector of Boilers, Assam April/May Lecturer in SCERT April/May Assistant Manager (HR), APDCL June/July Stenographer Grade-I (English) July/August Combined Competitive (Main), Examination, 2022 August/ September Assistant Engineer (Civil) August/ September Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer August/ September Stenographer Grade - II September/October

You can download the schedule of all the major exams to be held in the year 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Assam PSC Annual Calendar 2023