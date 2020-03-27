Assam PSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date 2020 Postponed: Check APSC AE Exam Official Website @apsc.nic.in

Assam PSC Assistant Engineer Exam Date 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has postponed the Objective Type Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) . Earlier, APSC Assistant Engineer Exam was scheduled to be held on 05 April 2020. Due to 21 days lockdown in the country against Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread, the commission has decided to postponed the exam.

APSC will announce the new exam date in due course of time and, fresh APSC AE Admit Card will also be uploaded on official website of Assam PSC i.e. www.apsc.nic.in. It is expected that the new exam date shall be announced after the lockdown period i.e. after 14 April 2020. Candidates are advised to keep a track on APSC official website for Assam PSC AE Exam 2020 Updates.

As per the official notice issued by APSC “In continuation of this office notification No.101PSC/DR-6/1/2019-20 dated Guwahati the 6th March, 2020, it is for information of all concerned that the Multiple Choice Objective Type Screening Test (OMR based) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) under PWD, Assam scheduled to be held on 05.04.2020 is hereby postponed due to corona virus outbreak. The next date will be notified later on. Further, fresh e-admission certificates will also be uploaded”.

APSC AE Exam 2020 Postponed Notice

APSC AE Exam will have multiple choice questions on Civil Engineering (100 marks) and General Studies (60 Marks). The exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (AE) in PWD Department.