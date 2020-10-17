Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 Dates Announced @apsc.nic.in, Admit Card to be uploaded on 21 Oct

Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 Dates: Assam Public Service Commission has now declared the interview dates for Combined Competitive Exam 2018 after declaring the mains result on 12 October 2020. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the Assam PSC CCE Mains 2018 against Advt No. 09/2018 will now be able to appear in the interview round.

As per the latest notice released by Assam PSC, The combined competitive Exam 2018 will be held from 28 October 2020 to 27 November 2020 at the Assam Public Service Commission Office, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati -22. The interview will be conducted in two shifts. i.e. Morning and Afternoon.

Candidates who are provisionally selected for Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 can check the exam schedule on the official website of APSC.i.e.apsc.nic.in.

Candidates should note that the commission will issue Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 Call Letter on 21 October 2020. No call letter, repeat no call letter for the above interview, to the eligible candidates shall be sent separately by post. The candidates shall have to download their own call letter from the aforesaid website. Any query in this regard shall be entertained over telephone No. 0361-2363117/2365469 during office hours.

Download Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 Schedule

All candidates who will appear in the Assam PSC CCE Interview 2018 will have to bring original Certificates, Mark Sheets relating to their educational qualification, caste, disability status (if any) etc. while appearing the interview. The candidates are also directed to bring a set of self-attested copies of aforesaid documents.

This drive is being of 165 vacancies of Labour Inspector, Inspector of Excise, Asstt. Employment Officer, Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade) and other posts. The last date of application was 27 June 2018. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.