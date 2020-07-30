Assam PSC to Conduct CCE (Preliminary) Exam on UPSC Pattern, Check Latest Updates

Assam PSC CCE (Preliminary) Exam 2020 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the short notification regarding the CCE (Preliminary) Exam 2020/ which will be conducted in the pattern of UPSC. Commission has released the Model Set/Notification on its official website. All such candidates applied for the CCE (Preliminary) Exam 2020 can check the short notification on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

The short notification released on the official website of APSC further says, "As the CCE will be held in the pattern of UPSC and in order to get the aspirants acquainted with the same, the Commission has decided to upload few previous question papers of UPSC pertaining to its Civil Services Preliminary Examination. However, it is to be noted that, 30% - 35% questions in the paper General Studies-I for CCE (Preliminary) will compulsorily be related to Assam. For further details aspirants may refer to CCE syllabus."

Candidates should note that Commission would like to publish few model question papers relating to the CCE (Preliminary) Examination namely, General Studies-I and General Studies-II as guidance to CCE aspirants. The model question papers will be made available on the Commission’s official website www.apsc.nic.in .



Candidates applied for the APSC CCE (Preliminary) Exam 2020 can check the Model Questions and short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

