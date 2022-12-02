Assam PSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 (Released) at apsc.nic.in: Download PDF for Major Exams Schedule

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the exam schedule for the December 2022 and January 2023 on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

Assam PSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the details exam/viva-voce interview scheduled in the month of December 2022 and January 2023. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the major exams to be conduced in the coming months including Forest Ranger, Inspector of Legal Metrology, Inspector of Boilers, Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical),Inspector of

Factories, Assam and others.

Candidates who have to appear in the various round of selection process for the above posts an download the APSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

The APSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 can also be accessed directly by clicking the link given below.

Direct Link To Access: Assam PSC Exam Calendar 2022-23





According to the short notice released, the OMR based Screening Test for Inspector of Factories, Assam will be conducted on 4th December, 2022. The Viva-voce for the Asstt. Professor (Non-Technical) and Librarian in State Engineering Colleges of Assam will be held on 9th December, 2022.

The Written & OMR based Test for the Forest Ranger post in Environment &

Forest Department will be conducted on 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th,12th, 20th, 21st &

22nd January, 2023.

You can check the Assam PSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: Assam PSC Exam Calendar 2022-23