ASTU Result 2023 OUT on astu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result

Check out the direct link to download ASTU Result 2023 PDF here.

ASTU Result 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Voc, MBA, and B.Pharm, and other exams. Assam Science and Technology University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- astu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the ASTU result PDF 2023, the students need to search for their roll number.

ASTU Results 2023

Steps to Check ASTU Results 2023

Candidates can check their Assam Science and Technology University results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Voc, MBA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ASTU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - astu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen check your roll number in it.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Check here the direct link for Assam Science and Technology University Results 2023 for various semester examinations.

Assam Science and Technology University: Highlights

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), is located in Guwahati, Assam. It was established in the year 2010 by Assam Government under the Assam Science and Technology University Act 2009. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).