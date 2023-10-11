ASTU Result 2023 OUT on astu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result

ASTU Result 2023 OUT: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Voc, MBA, and B.Pharm on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

Check out the direct link to download ASTU Result 2023 PDF here.

ASTU Result 2023: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has recently declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Voc, MBA, and B.Pharm, and other exams. Assam Science and Technology University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- astu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the ASTU result PDF 2023, the students need to search for their roll number.

ASTU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Assam Science and Technology University released the results for various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gauhati University results on the official website of the University- astu.ac.in.

Assam Science and Technology University Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check ASTU Results 2023

Candidates can check their Assam Science and Technology University results for various UG and PG courses like B.Tech, M.Voc, MBA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the ASTU results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - astu.ac.in

Step 2: Check for the “Examinations” segment.

Step 3: Click on the “Result” section available there.

Step 4: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen check your roll number in it.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

ASTU Results 2023 2023: Direct Links

Check here the direct link for Assam Science and Technology University Results 2023 for various semester examinations.

 

Course

Result Links

B.Tech 4th Semester (Regular), 2023 - [AEC]

Click here

B.Tech 4th Semester (Repeaters), 2023 - [AEC]

Click here

B.Tech 4th Semester (Regular), 2023 - [DEC]

Click here

B.Tech 4th Semester (Regular), 2023 [(Addendum) JEC, JIST, GEC, GIMT-Azara]

Click here

B.Tech 2nd Sem (Regular) -2023- AEC Guwahati

Click here

Re-evaluation B.Tech. 8th Semester Regular/Repeater examination held in May-June, 2023

Click here

M.Voc 2nd Sem (Regular) -2023- Pub Kamrup College

Click here

B.Tech 2nd Sem (Repeater) examination-2023-AEC, Guwahati (ERP System)

Click here

B.Tech 2nd Sem (Regular/Repeater) -2023- DEC Dhemaji

Click here

MBA 3rd, 6th Trimester (Regular) & Cumulative, 2023 - [AIM]

Click here

B.Pharm (Practice) 1st Year (Regular), 2023 - [NIPS & GIPS-Azara]

Click here

Assam Science and Technology University: Highlights

Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), is located in  Guwahati, Assam. It was established in the year 2010 by Assam Government under the Assam Science and Technology University Act 2009. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

FAQ

Is ASTU Result 2023 Declared for B.Tech. 4th semester?

Yes, ASTU has released the results of B.Tech 4th semester on its official website. The ASTU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my ASTU result 2023 for MBA 6th Sem?

The ASTU result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check ASTU results on this page.

