AU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at andhrauniversity.edu.in

AU Result 2023 OUT: Andhra University (AU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Andhra University result.

AU Result 2023 OUT: Andhra University Rewa has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc. Andhra University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Andhra University result 2023 by their registration number.

AU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Andhra University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Andhra University Results 2023 Click here

How to Download Andhra University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the AU result PDF 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.

Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download AU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for AU Results for various examinations.

Andhra University: Highlights

Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.