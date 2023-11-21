AU Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result at andhrauniversity.edu.in

AU Result 2023 OUT: Andhra University (AU) declared the main results of the various UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Andhra University result.

Direct link to download AU Result 2023 PDF here.
AU Result 2023 OUT: Andhra University Rewa has recently released the main results for various UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc. Andhra University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Andhra University result 2023 by their registration number.

AU Results 2023

As per the latest update, Andhra University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Andhra University results 2023 on the official exam portal of the University- andhrauniversity.edu.in. 

How to Download Andhra University Result 2023.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like M.A, B.Arch, B.Tech, B.Sc, and M.Sc other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the AU result PDF 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- andhrauniversity.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Examinations’ 

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’.

Step 4: Select the stream and click on the course.

Step 5: Enter the registration number, captcha and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download AU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for AU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

B.Sc(Hons)+1year M.Sc. Food Science And Technology Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

Click here

M.Sc Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Supplementary Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.Sc Organic Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.Sc Analytical Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.Sc Physical Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.Sc Inorganic Chemistry Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.Sc Chemistry And Analysis Of Foods, Drugs And Water Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

20-Nov-2023

 Click here

B.Arch Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

18-Nov-2023

 Click here

B.Arch Second Semester(1-2) Supplementary Examinations

18-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A Sociology Second Semester(1-2) Supplementary Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A History Second Semester(1-2) Supplementary Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A Political Science Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A Yoga Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A Public Administration Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

M.A History Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

Master Of Library And Information Science Second Semester(1-2) Regular Examinations

14-Nov-2023

 Click here

Andhra University: Highlights

Andhra University (AU) is located in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 1926. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

AU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Andhra University: Highlights

University Name

Andhra University 

Established

1926

Location

Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

AU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

