Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021 for Supervisor Posts, Fresher Can Apply, Notice Available @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a recruitment notification for the post of BC Supervisor (Business Correspondent Supervisor) on contractual Basis on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

Interested and eligible young candidates as well as experienced retired bankers can apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 from 29 June 2021 to 29 July 2021.

The applications are invited for Gorakhpur Region. Gorakhpur Region has branches in 7 district (Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur , Kushinagar , Maharajganj, Mau and Sant Kabir Nagar).

BOB BC Supervisor Notification Download

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 29 June 2021 Last date for submission of application: 29 July 2021/ 12:00 Noon

BOB Vacancy Details

Business Correspondent Supervisor

BOB BC Supervisor Salary:

The BC Supervisors will have a mixed structure of monthly remuneration comprising of both fixed and variable components.

Fixed Component - Rs. 15,000/- Variable Component - Rs. 10,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BOB BC Supervisor Posts

For Retired Bank Employees

Retired officers (including voluntarily retired) of any PSU bank up to the rank of Chief Manager may be appointed for the purpose. Retired clerks and equivalent of Bank of Baroda having passed JAIIB with good track record. All retired bank employees applicants should have rural banking experience at least 3 years. The maximum age for continuation of BC supervisors will be 65 years.

For Young Candidates

Minimum qualification should be graduate with Computer knowledge (MS Office, email, Internet etc.), however qualification like M.Sc. (IT)/ BE (IT)/ MCA/MBA will be given preference. Should be in the age group of 21-45 years at the time of appointment. The maximum age for continuation of BC supervisors will be 65 year

Selection Process forBOB BC Supervisor Posts

The Regional Office will sent intimation to the short listed candidates through email and hard copy giving details about the date, time and venue of the interview. Based on the suitability of the candidates, Regional Office will shortlist the final candidate/s and intimate them within 15 days from the date of interview

How to Apply for BOB Recruitment 2021 ?

The application form should be submitted in hard copies to the concerned Regional Office either through speed post/registered post/courier or in person to The Regional Manager Bank of Baroda, Regional Office, Gorakhpur Region, Hanuman Mandir Crossing , Betiahata ,Gorakhpur- 273001 latest by 29 July 2021 at 12 Noon.