Bank of India BOI Recruitment 2020 for Office Assistant, Watchmen cum Gardener & Other Posts, Download Notification @bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2020: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for the post of Office Assistant, Office Attendant and Watchmen cum Gardener on contractual basis. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit the application on or before 03 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 03 August 2020

Bank of India (BOI) Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 1 Post (Keonjhar)

Office Attendant - 1 Post (Keonjhar)

Office Attendant - 1 Post (Baripada)

Watchmen cum Gardener - 2 Posts (Keonjhar)

Watchmen cum Gardener - 1 Post (Baripada)

Salary:

Office Assistant: Rs.15000/- Per Month

Faculty Member – Rs.20000/- Per Month

Office Attendant - Rs.8000/- Per Month

Watchmen cum Gardener - Rs. 5000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for Office Assistant, Watchmen cum Gardener & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant – Minimum Graduation viz. BSW / BA / B.Com / with Computer Knowledge.Knowledge in Basic Accounting is a preferred qualification. · Shall be fluent in spoken and written local language. Fluency in Hindi / English would be an added qualification. Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet. Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage. The candidate should preferably be resident of the district where RSETI is located..

Faculty Member – Graduate and Diploma in vocational courses preferable.Shall have a flair for teaching and possess sound computer knowledge.Excellent communication skills in the local language essential, fluency in Hindi and English would be an added qualification. Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word, Excel & Power Point) and Internet. Typing skills in Hindi/English typing will be an added advantage. The candidate should preferably be resident of the district where RSETI is located

Attendant – 10th pass. Ability to read and write the local language preferred. The candidate should be preferably be resident of the district where the RSETI is located

Watchmen cum Gardener - Should have passed 8th class passed. Ability to read and write the local language preferred.Should have experience preferably in agriculture/ gardening/ horticulture.The candidate should preferably be resident of the District where the RSETI is located

Age Limit:

Office Assistant - 18-45 Years

Faculty Member – 25 - 65 Years

Attendant – 18-65 Years

Watchmen cum Gardener - 18 to 65 Years

Selection Procedure for Office Assistant, Watchmen cum Gardener & Other Posts

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of:

Office Assistant - Written test and Interview

Faculty Member - Written Test, Personal Interview and Teaching Skill Presentation / Demonstration

Attendant/Watchmen cum Gardener - Interview

How to Apply for Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2020 ?

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to Bank of India (BOI), Keonjhar Zonal Office, Mining Road, Keonjhar- ODISHA 758001 latest by 03 August 2020.

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment Notification PDF