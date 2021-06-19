Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2021 for Office Assistant and Watchmen cum Gardener

Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for the post of Office Assistant , Attender and Watchmen cum Gardener on contractual basis on its website -bankofindia.co.in

Bank of India (BOI) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bank of India (BOI) has invited applications for the post of Office Assistant , Attender and Watchmen cum Gardener on contractual basis on its website -bankofindia.co.in. Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and submit the application on or before 30 June 2021.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 30 June 2021

Bank of India (BOI) Vacancy Details

Sindhudurg

Office Assistant - 2 Posts

Attender - 1 Post

Watchmen cum Gardener - 2 Posts

Ratnagiri

Office Assistant - 1 Post

Watchmen cum Gardener - 1 Post

BOI Salary

Office Assistant: Rs.15000/- Per Month

Attender - Rs.8000/- Per Month

Watchmen cum Gardener - Rs. 5000/- Per Month

Eligibility Criteria for BOI Office Assistant, Watchmen cum Gardener & Attender Posts

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant – Knowledge in Basic Accounting is a preferred qualification. Shall be proficient in MS Office (Word and Excel), Tally & Internet. Skills in typing in local language is essential, typing skills in English an added advantage.

Attendant – The candidate should be preferably be resident of the district

Watchmen cum Gardener - The candidate should preferably be resident of the District

Age Limit:

Office Assistant - 18-45 Years

Attendant – 18-65 Years

Watchmen cum Gardener - 18 to 65 Years

How to Apply for BOI Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the applications along with other necessary documents to the address given in the notice latest by 30 June 2021.

