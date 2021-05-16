Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2021 for Chief Risk Officer Posts

Bank of Maharashtra 2021: Bank of Maharashtra has published a recruitment notification for the post of Chief Risk Officer (CRO) on its official website bankofmaharashtra.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BOM Recruitment 2021 from 17 May to 17 June 2021.

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application - 17 May 2021

Last Date for Submitting Online Application -17 June 2021

Bank of Maharashtra Vacancy Details

Chief Risk Officer

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals or (b) Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMLA Institute;

Five years’ experience in Corporate Credit and Risk Management at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more PSBs, or having similar roles and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity, with minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management

Age Limit:

40 to 60 years

Selection Process for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Posts



The selection will be done on the basis of Group discussions and personal interview

How to Apply for Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Recruitment 2021 ?



The eligible candidates can send their application to ““General Manager Bank Of Maharashtra, H.R.M Department, Head Office, “Lokmangal”, 1501, Shivajinagar, Pune 411001”from 17 May to 17 June 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs 1,000.00 + Rs. 180.00 GST - Rs.1,180

Application fees of Rs: 1,180.00 inclusive of GST payable by the way of Demand Draft (Nonrefundable) drawn on any Nationalized Bank in favour of “Bank of Maharashtra- Recruitment of CRO Project 2021-22” payable at Pune. No other mode of payment is acceptable.

Bank of Maharashtra Chief Risk Officer Notification