BARC Recruitment 2020, Walk in Interview for Technician Posts

BARC Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Radiation Medicine Centre (RMC) is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Technician/B on locum/adhoc basis. The eligible candidates can appear for BARC Technician Recruitment Interview on 05 February 2020.

Important Date:

Walk-in-Interview - 05 February 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 2:00 PM

Salary:

Rs. 11,730/-

BARC Vacancy Details

Technician/B - 2 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Technician Posts

Technician/B – HSC in Science stream (with Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate and trade certificate of one year duration and some experience in Radioimmunassammy lab, pathology or clinical biochemistry or hospital lab

Age Limit:

40 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

How to Apply for BARC Technician Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview in Conference Room Number 2, Ground Floor, BARC Hospital, Anushaktingar, Mumbai - 400094.

BARC Technician Recruitment Notification PDF