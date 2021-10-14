BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 on 20 October @barc.gov.in, Check Exam Date Here

BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 will be released by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) on barc.gov.in. Check Details Here.

BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2021: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) will upload the admit card for the post of Security Guard from 20 October on barc.gov.in. The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 29 October 2021 (Friday).



The candidates can check their exam date, time and venue on their BARC Security Guard Admit Card, once released.

BARC Website

BARC Security Guard Exam Pattern

BARC Security Guard Exam will be 75 marks and the candidates will be given 90 minutes i.e. one hour and 30 minutes. There will be questions on:

Comprehension - 25 marks General Awareness (Objective Type) - 25 marks Analytical or Basic Maths (Objective Type) - 25 marks

How To Download BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official site of BARC - barc.gov.in Now, visit the ‘Career Opportunities’ section and then click on ‘Recruitment’ and go to ‘New Vacancies’ Check on the link ’BARC Security Guard Admit Card 2021’ Enter your application details of User ID and Password. Download BARC Admit Card 2021

BARC had invited applications for recruitment of 73 Security Guard Group C (Non-Gazetted) Posts, against advertisement number No. 2/2019 (R-II). Selected candidates shall be paid Rs. 18000/-.