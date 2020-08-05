BBPM Recruitment 2020: 100 Vacancies for Paramedical Staff Posts

BBPM Recruitment 2020: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBPM) has invited applications for Paramedical Posts for 6 months purely on temporary basis for shifting COVID suspected patient through 100 BLS Ambulances. Eligible candidates can apply appear for walk-in-interview from 04 August to 06 August 2020.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification pdf link given below to know the complete details such as educational qualification, age limit, important dates, selection process etc.

BBPM Walk-in-Interview Details

Interview Dates - 04 August to 06 August 2020

Time - 10:30 AM to 05:30 PM

Venue - Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, Bengaluru

BBMP ParamedicalVacancy Details

Paramedical Posts - 100

BBPM Paramedical Salary:

Rs. 20,000 = Rs. 15,000/- + Rs. 5,000/- (COVID Allowance)

Eligibility Criteria for BBPM Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse / Lab Technician / Pharmacist / ANM / Male Health Worker Courses recognized from Paramedical Board of Karnataka.

The candidate should have the knowledge of Kannada (to write, speak and read)

Age Limit:

Not more than 50 years

For more details check Detailed Notification PDF

How to Apply for BBMP Paramedical Recruitment 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates are requested to come with all relevant original and photo copy of documents to walk in process at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Sir Puttanna Chetty Town Hall, Bengaluru on scheduled date and time. For more information, please contact on 080-22975563

BBMP Paramedical Recruitment Notification PDF