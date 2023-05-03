BCCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 77 Junior Overman Vacancies: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BCCL has invited online applications for the 77 Junior Overman Posts on its official website. Check BCCL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Limited, A Govt. of India has invited applications for the 77 Junior Overman, Tech. & Sup. Gr-‘C’. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before May 25, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Age Limit BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Applying candidate should not be less than 18 years of age as on date of notification(i.e 02.05.2023), and must not be more than 33 years of age in case of OBC (NCL) and 35 years of age of SC/ST as on date of notification(i.e 02.05.2023).

Important Date BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 25, 2023

Vacancy Details BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

There are a total 77 vacancies available for Junior Overman, Tech. & Sup. Gr-‘C out of which 10 are for SC, 62 for ST and 05 for OBC (NCL).

Eligibility Criteria BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Diploma in Mining Engineering of 03 years duration or Degree in Mining Engineering or other equivalent qualifications approved on that behalf by the Central Govt. from any recognized institute. Valid Overmanship Competency Certificate(Un-restricted) issued by Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 for working in both Open Cast (OC) andUnderground (UG) Mines. Valid Gas testing certificate issued by DGMS. Valid First Aid Certificate You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

BCCL Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply:

Candidates can send their application in prescribed format only through registered/speed post in a sealed envelope addressed to “The General Manager (P&IR), Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Koyla Bhawan, Koyla Nagar, Post- BCCL Township, Dhanbad, Jharkhand, PIN- 826005” so as to reach on or before

May 25, 2023 by 05:00 PM.