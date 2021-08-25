BCECEB Amin Answer Key 2021 Released @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, Check Question & Answer Challenge Link

BCECEB Amin Answer Key has been released by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Check Download Link

BCECEB Amin Answer Key 2021: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has uploaded the answer key and question paper of the Online Exam held from 10 August to 12 August 2021, for the post of AMIN under Department of Revenue and Land Reform, Govt. Of Bihar. Candidates who have appeared in BCECEB Amin exam can download BCECEB Answer key from the official website i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Such candidates can also download Bihar Amin Answer Key through BCECEB Amin Answer Key Link given below:

BCECEB AMIN Answer Key Download Link 2021 for Department of Revenue and Land Reform

BCECEB AMIN Answer Key Notice for Department of Revenue and Land Reform

Candidates having any objection against any answer can submit their challenge through online mode on official below or through the link given above.

Bihar Amin Answer Challenge Link is available from 25 August to to 28 August 2021.

It is to be noted that BCECEB Amin Answer Key Challenge Link for Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) will be activated from 27 August 2021 and will be available till 29 August 2021.

BCECEB AMIN Answer Key Notice for Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

How to Download BCECEB AMIN Answer Key 2021?

Go to the official website of BCECEB i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on ‘Online Portal of Amin under Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (EFCC) link’ or ‘Online Portal of Amin under Department of Revenue and Land Reform, Govt. Of Bihar’.

Then, click on ‘View your answers and Standard Answer Key of Amin-2019 Under Deptt. of Revenue and Land Reforms’

Enter your registration number, password, date of exam and click on ‘log in’

Now, click on ‘View Response’ and check question wise answer

If you want to challenge a question , click on ‘Create Challenge’ and select challenge option

Click on ‘Proceed’ and then ‘Proceed to Pay’

Pay the fee through online mode

Candidates are directed not to take any print or reproduce the response sheet in any form. The content of the response sheet is the property of Revenue and land Reforms Department, Govt. of Bihar, Patna. Violations of the same will be viewed seriously and necessary legal action will be taken