BCECEB AMIN DV Date 2023 Released @bceceboard.bihar.gov.in: Download PDF Here

BCECEB AMIN DV Schedule 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of AMIN Under Dept. of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Govt. of Bihar on its official website. BCECEB will be conducting the document verification for the AMIN posts from 31 January 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified in the BCECEB AMIN Exam 2022 can download the details DV schedule through the official website of BCECEB.i.e.bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

However you can download the BCECEB AMIN DV Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) will conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 31 January to 07 February 2023.

BCECEB has uploaded the details of the Date & Time of Document Verification/Roll Number wise schedule on its official website.

Candidates qualified for the DV round should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents in original as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the BCECEB AMIN DV Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download BCECEB AMIN DV Schedule 2023