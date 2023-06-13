BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2023 Released: Download Bihar Polytechnic and Paramedical Call Letter at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2023: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board released the DCECE Admit Card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download DCECE Admit Card below.

BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2023 has been uploaded by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Exam 2023 for Polytechnic (Engg.) / Para Medical (Matric Level) / Para Medical (Intermediate Level). The candidates can now download BCECEB Admit Card through the official website of BCECEB.i.e. bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECEB DCECE Admit Card Download Here

How to Download BCECEB DCECE Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board - bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Admit Card of DCECE (PE/PMM/PM)-2023’

Step 3: Now, enter your email address and password

Step 4: Download DCECE Admit Card 2023