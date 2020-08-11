BCPL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 76 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts

BCPL Recruitment 2020: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited, Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Govt. of Assam, has invited applications for Graduate & Technician Apprentice Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website of NATS.
A total of 76 vacancies are available for the post of Apprentices for the year 2020- 2021 under Apprentices Act 1961. The engagement will be done among the registered candidates available in the NATS portal based on merit and as per the terms and conditions of NATS.
BCPL Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 76
- Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) - 16 Posts
- Technician Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) - 5 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Chemical Engineering) - 18 Posts
- Technician Apprentice (Chemical Engineering) - 6 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) - 12 Posts
- Technician Apprentice (Electrical Engineering) - 5 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Instrumentation) - 5 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Telecom) - 3 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Computer Science) - 3 Posts
- Graduate Apprentice (Civil) - 3 Posts
Candidate should not that 05 nos. of Graduate Apprentice (Mechanical Engineering) will be placed in Contract & Procurement department. The above number is indicative in nature and may increase and decrease at the sole discretion of the management.
Eligibility Criteria for Graduate & Technician Apprentice
Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Apprentices – A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline
- Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices – A Diploma in Engineering or Technology in relevant discipline
How to Apply for BCPL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible candidates may register themselves in NATS portal i.e. www.mhrdnats.gov.in .
BCPL Apprentice Recruitment Notification Download PDF
BCPL Apprentice Online Application Link