BCPL Recruitment 2021 for 121 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

BCPL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited, Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Govt. of Assam, has published a notification for recruitment of 121 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee on bcplonline.co.in. The duration of the trainee will be 1-year. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 20 December 2021 through NATS portal.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 20 December 2021
BCPL Apprentice Vacancy Details
Category –I Graduate Apprentices - 84
- Mechanical - 20
- Chemical - 20
- Electrical - 15
- Instrumentation - 18
- Telecom - 03
- Computer Science - 03
- Civil - 05
Category –II Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices - 37
- Mechanical - 09
- Chemical - 10
- Electrical - 08
- Modern Office Management - 10
BCPL Apprentice Salary:
- Graduate Apprentice - 9000/-
- Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-
Eligibility Criteria for BCPL Apprentice Posts
Educational Qualification
- Graduate Apprentices:-The Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.
- Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices:- · A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. · A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.
How to Apply for BCPL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates may register themselves in NATS portal on or before 20 December 2021.