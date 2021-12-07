BCPL Recruitment 2021 for 121 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online

BCPL is hiring 121 Apprentice Posts. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 20 December 2021 through NATS portal.

BCPL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) is a joint venture of GAIL (India) Limited, Oil India Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and Govt. of Assam, has published a notification for recruitment of 121 Graduate & Technician Apprentice Trainee on bcplonline.co.in. The duration of the trainee will be 1-year. Eligible candidates can apply on or before 20 December 2021 through NATS portal.

BCPL Apprentice Notification

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 20 December 2021

BCPL Apprentice Vacancy Details

Category –I Graduate Apprentices - 84

Mechanical - 20

Chemical - 20

Electrical - 15

Instrumentation - 18

Telecom - 03

Computer Science - 03

Civil - 05

Category –II Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices - 37

Mechanical - 09

Chemical - 10

Electrical - 08

Modern Office Management - 10

BCPL Apprentice Salary:

Graduate Apprentice - 9000/-

Diploma Apprentice - Rs. 8000/-

Eligibility Criteria for BCPL Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentices:-The Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in relevant discipline. A Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in relevant discipline.

Technician (Diploma Holder) Apprentices:- · A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline. · A Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

How to Apply for BCPL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates may register themselves in NATS portal on or before 20 December 2021.